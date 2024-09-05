عربي


Elis: Disclosure Of The Number Of Shares Forming The Capital And Of The Total Number Of Voting Rights As Of 31 08 2024


9/5/2024 5:31:38 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D'ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 31 AOUT 2024

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l'AMF

Nombre d'actions composant le capital social 235 567 817
Nombre de droits de vote théoriques 267 565 661
Nombre de droits de vote exerçables 267 512 953

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d'Elis

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 AUGUST 2024

Total number of shares 235,567,817
Theoretical number of voting rights 267,565,661
Number of exercisable voting rights 267,512,953

This disclosure is on Elis web site

Contacts

Nicolas Buron , Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - ...

Charline Lefaucheux , Investor Relations
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 15 – ...

Attachment

  • Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and of the total number of voting rights as of 31 08 2024

