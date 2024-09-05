Elis: Disclosure Of The Number Of Shares Forming The Capital And Of The Total Number Of Voting Rights As Of 31 08 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D'ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 31 AOUT 2024
Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l'AMF
| Nombre d'actions composant le capital social
| 235 567 817
| Nombre de droits de vote théoriques
| 267 565 661
| Nombre de droits de vote exerçables
| 267 512 953
Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d'Elis
DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 AUGUST 2024
| Total number of shares
| 235,567,817
| Theoretical number of voting rights
| 267,565,661
| Number of exercisable voting rights
| 267,512,953
This disclosure is on Elis web site
Contacts
Nicolas Buron , Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - ...
Charline Lefaucheux , Investor Relations
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 15 – ...
Attachment
MENAFN05092024004107003653ID1108639391
