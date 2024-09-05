Grønlandsbanken A/S Is Exploring The Possibility To Issue Tier 2 Capital
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As part of the ongoing effort to optimize its capital structure, GrønlandsBANKEN A/S has decided to explore the possibility of issuing new Tier 2 capital.
If there is satisfactory market interest, the issue is expected to be completed before the end of the third quarter of 2024.
Nykredit bank A/S has been mandated as sole lead arranger.
Please direct any questions to:
The Bank of Greenland
Martin Kviesgaard
Managing Director
Telephone: +299 34 78 02
E-mail: ...
Attachment
11.Undersøgelse - udstedelse af supplerende kapital_UK
