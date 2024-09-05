Grønlandsbanken A/S Is Exploring The Possibility To Issue Tier 2 Capital

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As part of the ongoing effort to optimize its capital structure, GrønlandsBANKEN A/S has decided to explore the possibility of issuing new Tier 2 capital.

If there is satisfactory interest, the issue is expected to be completed before the end of the third quarter of 2024.

Nykredit A/S has been mandated as sole lead arranger.

Please direct any questions to:



The Bank of Greenland

Martin Kviesgaard

Managing Director

Telephone: +299 34 78 02

E-mail: ...

