A Deep Dive Into Responsible AI, 2024 Research Report - Deploy AI Responsibly And Effectively By Understanding The Main Issues

This Deep Dive report looks in detail at responsible AI, an increasingly popular term used to describe the management of AI-related risks from an ethical and perspective.

The report covers five main areas:



universal AI principles

voluntary AI guidelines

AI standards and certifications

AI regulation AI compliance and enforcement

Adopting a responsible AI strategy has become critical for businesses. Companies investing in responsible AI early on have an advantage over their competitors. They can show their credentials for trustworthy AI use and be prepared for any upcoming regulation.

Highlights



Sweeping AI regulation will come into force around the globe. There are currently no global regulatory standards for AI. Companies can look at voluntary guidelines as a source of best practices. In the long term, AI will require the implementation of legal guardrails. Companies adhering to standards benefit from a presumption of conformity. They will be assumed to be following an ethical approach to AI.

