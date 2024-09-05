Particle Therapy Market Projected Growth At 8.6% CAGR To Reach USD 1.3 Billion By 2031 | Exclusive Research Report By Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Research -, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Transparency Market Research , the global particle therapy market (입자치료 시장) was worth US$ 603.5 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1.3 Bn by the year 2031 at a CAGR of 8.6 % between 2023 and 2031.

Particle therapy, also known as particle beam therapy, is an advanced form of radiation therapy used to treat cancer by precisely targeting and destroying malignant cells. This technique employs charged particles such as protons or heavier ions like carbon to deliver highly focused doses of radiation. The growing global incidence and prevalence of cancer are driving the demand for more sophisticated treatment options, including particle therapy.

As cases of cancer continue to rise, there is an increasing need for effective targeted therapies like particle therapy. This cutting-edge treatment offers a novel approach to cancer care by using external beams of protons and neutrons to target tumors. When these energetic ionizing particles are discharged at the tumor site, they break the DNA within the cancer cells, ultimately leading to the destruction of the tumor.

Particle Therapy Market Outlook

Particle therapy is a type of innovative cancer treatment that uses charged particles such as protons and heavy ions to precisely target tumors. This approach delivers energy directly to cancerous tissues while sparing surrounding healthy cells, thereby reducing side-effects and improving the effectiveness of treatment.

With its modulated energy deposition and superior dose distribution, particle therapy is particularly effective for treating complex tumors, pediatric cases, and cancers resistant to conventional radiation. Although the high costs and specialized facilities required have limited its widespread adoption, particle therapy has the potential to revolutionize cancer care by significantly improving patient outcomes and quality of life during and after treatment.

Advancements in cancer treatments and increase in frequency of difficult-to-treat cancers are driving strong growth in the particle therapy market. By reducing exposure to healthy tissues, particle therapy using highly charged particles like protons and carbon ions is especially effective for tumors close to vital organs such as the spinal cord and bones.

Carbon ion therapy is a potential alternative method for treating tumors because it delivers higher doses of radiation as compared to proton therapy, which is the most commonly used type of particle therapy.

The current number of operational carbon ion therapy facilities throughout the world does only amount to 13 but there are six more being set up suggesting an increased focus and investment in this treatment system. Furthermore, Europe's strategy to enhance the number of particle therapy hospitals to 45 by next year indicates expanding capabilities that will help address patient demand and hence expect increased sales.

The particle therapy market, which has the potential to revolutionize cancer treatment, is still struggling with its promises due to challenges such as high cost of equipment and infrastructure needed for particle acceleration. Consequently, many healthcare providers are unable to access particle therapies. Additionally, the complexity of these systems requires continuous training and specialized skills. They may thus not be easily adopted into practice settings.

Based on their critical role in decision-making process regarding therapeutic options for cancer patients, it is anticipated that more healthcare practitioners will get to know about the benefits of projecting using charged particles rather than conventional photons, earliest by year 2025 or in the later years when insurance coverage (due to its unpopularity) may be less likely offered for such procedures that have greater public demand even if not always paying attention to timelines.

On the whole, even as challenges continue to persist, particle beam therapy is set to undergo considerable growth, mainly driven by creativity coupled with surge in demand for improved precision in cancer treatment.

Particle Therapy Market (Mercato della terapia con particelle) Report Scope: