Pure Cannalyst Labs Welcomes Lab Analyst Giovanni Delgadillo To The Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pure Cannalyst Labs, a hemp testing laboratory in California, announces the recent hire of Giovanni Delgadillo as their newest Lab Analyst.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pure Cannalyst Labs, a hemp testing laboratory dedicated to ensuring product safety and quality, is pleased to announce the recent hire of Giovanni Delgadillo as their newest Lab Analyst. Delgadillo will play an important role in overseeing the residual solvent and Terpenes assays, further advancing the lab's commitment to excellence in hemp testing services.

With a strong background in analytical chemistry and a passion for ensuring the highest standards in hemp testing, Giovanni Delgadillo brings a ton of knowledge and expertise to Pure Cannalyst Labs. His detailed approach and dedication to accuracy make him a valuable addition to the team.

Heather Greenman, Co-Owner of Pure Cannalyst Labs, shared her thoughts about Delgadillo joining the team.“We are happy to welcome Giovanni to our growing team of experts at Pure Cannalyst Labs. His analytical skills and commitment to quality assurance align perfectly with our mission to provide reliable and trustworthy testing services to the hemp industry . Giovanni's expertise will help maintain our position as a trusted partner for hemp businesses in California.”

Delgadillo will be responsible for overseeing the residual solvent and Terpenes assays, ensuring that products meet the strict regulatory requirements set forth by the state of California. His attention to detail and thorough approach will help Pure Cannalyst Labs continue to provide accurate and reliable testing results to clients in the hemp industry.

Pure Cannalyst Labs remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of testing and analysis in the hemp industry. With the addition of Giovanni Delgadillo to their team, they are well-positioned to continue their mission of ensuring product safety and quality for consumers and businesses alike.

For more information about Pure Cannalyst Labs and their services, please visit PureCannalystLabs.

About Pure Cannalyst Labs

Pure Cannalyst Labs is a testing lab in Irvine California that offers 10 different testing services.

Original press release first appeared on

Pure Cannalyst Labs

Pure Cannalyst Labs

+1 949-749-0405

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.