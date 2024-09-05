Alepo Partners With Fifthelement.Ai To Launch Aly A Virtual Sales Agent With Advanced Conversational AI Chat

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) September 05, 2024, Austin, Texas - Alepo Technologies today announced the launch of Aly, an advanced conversational chat for lead generation, based on FifthElement's AI Virtual SDR platform. Alepo aims to boost revenue growth by converting website traffic into leads and generating a significant increase in high-quality prospects.



“In today's hyper-competitive business environment, innovative lead generation techniques are more crucial than ever,” said Jonathan Garini, Founder at FifthElement.“The AI Virtual SDR capitalizes on companies' preexisting marketing efforts to uncover more leads from existing website inbound traffic. It identifies qualified buyers, engages with them and delivers contextual calls-to-action at just the right time, resulting in more high-quality leads.”



“Our buyers are technically savvy and appreciate the nuanced responses that Aly provides,” said Sunil Diaz, CEO of Alepo, a global provider of telecommunications billing, network services, and customer management.“The AI Virtual SDR has streamlined our sales process by creating leads, complete with detailed prospect interests, directly in Salesforce, enabling our sales team to have meaningful first interactions.”



The AI Virtual SDR replicates and enhances the experience of interacting with a knowledgeable sales representative, by providing relevant and concise product and solution information, qualifying interest, scheduling meetings, and intelligently guiding prospects through their customer journey. Fully integrated with Alepo's knowledgebase and Salesforce CRM, the Virtual SDR supports interactions in all global languages, ensuring seamless communication and personalized experiences across the board. For more information about the AI Virtual SDR, visit fifthelement.



About FifthElement



FifthElement is a leader in generative AI-powered solutions, offering a cutting-edge live chat and support product suite designed to drive revenue growth, reduce operating costs, and enhance customer satisfaction. Our suite includes the AI Virtual Agent, AI Agent Assist, and the AI Virtual SDR, all engineered to deliver seamless omnichannel customer and sales support. With FifthElement, companies can achieve up to a 90% reduction in operating costs while significantly boosting customer satisfaction scores.



For more information, please visit fifthelement.



About Alepo Technologies



Alepo makes next-generation generative AI transformation opportunities for telcos a reality, delivering advanced software solutions and services that enable communications service providers to accelerate revenue growth, market share, and business success on fixed and mobile networks. Alepo helps accelerate digital enablement for networks of all sizes, including leading service providers globally. Known as the go-to partner for all things data, Alepo's innovations are highly scalable, cloud-agnostic, and enable digital-first customer experiences. Alepo is based in Austin, Texas, with a presence in all regions of the world.



