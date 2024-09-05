Ccavenue Collaborates With Shopse India For Its BNPL Facility Also Partners With Loylty Rewardz For Seamless Reward Point Redemption

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gandhinagar, August 05, 2024 – Infibeam Avenues Ltd (BSE: 539807, NSE: INFIBEAM), India's premier publicly listed fintech company, has announced a collaboration between its flagship digital payments platform, CCAvenue, and ShopSe India, a wholly digital-first EMI/BNPL marketplace.



The partnership offers a flexible payment option to millions of consumers across India, while completing payments on innumerable merchant websites powered by CCAvenue payment gateway. Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL), a modern financing solution, is transforming how Indian consumers pay for purchases. It provides ready credit, allowing shoppers to buy expensive items and achieve their aspirations. BNPL's rapid growth in India is due to its simplicity and digital accessibility over traditional manual credit options.



Mr. Pallav Jain, Co-founder & CEO of ShopSe India and Mr. Vishwas Patel, Joint Managing Director of Infibeam Avenues Ltd, inked the agreement on the side-lines of The Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2024, Mumbai. GFF has evolved to become the world's largest fintech conference, reputed for its thought leadership and product launches.



"By teaming up with end-to-end affordability platform ShopSe India, CCAvenue will be able to tap into an increasingly popular payment option for the benefit of its mammoth merchant base," commented Mr. T. Nandakumar Menon, Sr. Vice President - Alliances and Operations, Infibeam Avenues Ltd. "Our merchants will soon be able to reach out to a larger universe of consumers, comprising millions of ShopSe's users in order to drive revenue considerably. They can provide their customers the convenience of a swift and seamless checkout along with the flexibility of easy repayment at a later date."



Infibeam Avenues Ltd's CCAvenue Partners with Loylty Rewardz for Seamless Reward Point:



Mr. Amresh Acharya, MD & CEO, Loylty Rewardz and Mr. Vishwas Patel, Joint Managing Director of Infibeam Avenues Ltd, signed the agreement on the side-lines of The Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2024, Mumbai. GFF is the world's biggest fintech conference, renowned for its transformative thought leadership and exciting product launches.



"We at CCAvenue staunchly believe in providing our business partners with the latest fintech innovations along with new age payment methods that drive revenue," said Mr. T. Nandakumar Menon, Sr. Vice President - Alliances and Operations, Infibeam Avenues Ltd. "Our win-win partnership with Loylty Rewardz will enable consumers to easily access and utilize their reward points while shopping on innumerable merchant websites powered by CCAvenue payment gateway. This collaboration will boost customer retention considerably for our partner brands, thereby fuelling growth of their online businesses."



Loylty Rewardz is an Indian customer engagement company delivering end-to-end loyalty solutions. Through its module called Rewardz Hub, customers of over 20 bank and retail loyalty programs managed by Loylty Rewardz can seamlessly redeem their reward points on online payments powered by CCAvenue. The loyalty programme market in India is expected to touch USD 5.37 billion in 2024 and USD 8 billion by 2028. It may almost double by 2033 touching USD 14.5 billion.





About Infibeam Avenues Limited:



Infibeam Avenues Ltd. is one of the leading global financial technology (fintech) company offering comprehensive digital payment solutions and enterprise software platforms to businesses and governments across industry verticals. The company's payment infrastructure solution includes acquiring and issuing solutions and offering infrastructure for banks. The core Payment Gateway (PG) business provides over 200 plus payment options to the merchants allowing them to accept payments through website and mobile devices in 27 international currencies. Infibeam Avenues' enterprise software platform hosts India's largest online marketplace for government procurement. The company processed transaction worth INR 7.0 trillion (US$ 86 billion) in FY24. Company currently has over 10 million plus clients across digital payments and enterprise software platforms. The company's vast clientele includes merchants, enterprises, corporations, governments, and financial institutions in both domestic (India) as well as international markets. Infibeam Avenues' international operations are based in the United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Australia, and the United States of America. We also have business presence in Oman working with three of the largest banks in the country.

