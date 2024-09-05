Amyquinnhillphotography Reveals Dos And Don'ts For Professional Beach Photography

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Living in a location with stunning beach backdrops offers endless opportunities for professional photographers and their clients to capture incredible results. The United States East Coast is particularly rich in perfect beach-photography spots, with states like South Carolina, New Jersey, and New Hampshire boasting some of the country's most idyllic coastal settings. A family beach photographer in Charleston or Cape Cod is truly spoiled for choice when it comes to breathtaking locations, from sandy shores to rugged dunes.

However, while these picturesque settings provide a natural advantage, capturing the essence of the environment and the true connection between your subjects can be challenging, especially for those just starting out. It takes skill to balance the atmosphere of the beach with the emotions and interactions of the family, ensuring that both the scenery and the relationships are beautifully preserved in the photographs.

Here are some dos and don'ts to keep in mind for your lifestyle beach shoot:

Location

DO: Scout for the Best Beach Location.

When planning family beach photos Charleston, it's important to find the right location. While popular beaches for swimming or major tourist attractions may seem appealing, they might not always be ideal for photography. Take time to explore your local area or consider traveling a bit further to find beaches that offer space, a variety of backgrounds, and natural features like palm trees, rocky outcrops, or shallow inlets. These elements can add creativity and depth to your photos. Many beaches on Isle of Palms, SC, for instance, have beautiful paths lined with wildflowers and seagrass, creating a lush, picturesque backdrop before you even reach the ocean. Don't forget that man-made features, like the Folly Beach Pier in Charleston, can add a personal touch to your family portraits as well.

To avoid large crowds and have more flexibility during your session, try scheduling your shoot on a weekday instead of a weekend. This is especially useful if you're planning to capture popular sunrise or sunset shots, as avoiding crowded“hot spots” allows you more space and time to perfect your images.

DON'T: Feel tied to just one location for all your beach shoots.

Instead, develop a handful of go-to spots that offer variety. Stay connected with fellow photographers and continuously explore (or stay informed) about new or lesser-known locations for your beach photography. It's also essential to understand what your clients are looking for-they may have specific spots that hold personal significance. Incorporating these locations can help you build a diverse collection of potential settings for future shoots. Having a range of locations in your portfolio not only demonstrates your creativity but also highlights your versatility to prospective clients



Lighting

DO: Choose golden hour. The time directly after sunrise and hour before sunset are coveted by professional photographers for good reason. The soft glow of the sun and the directional light that surrounds your subjects make for photographs that have a magical feel. Shooting with natural light can be tricky and unpredictable, but very rewarding when you use it right. On shoot days, arrive early with your clients to ensure you get a feel for how the light is behaving that particular day – this will give you maximum time to take full advantage of golden hour. If the day is slightly overcast, you can still get beautiful photographs of your subjects but you want to start a little earlier. If there is full cloud cover you may want your clients to face the light – you may just want to adjust your start time accordingly.

DON'T: Choose midday. The midday sun is usually harsh and unforgiving (for you and your clients) and can make your job harder than it needs to be. Harsh shadows will restrict your options, and the harsh sunlight can often leave your clients squinting, making it difficult to get flattering photographs.

Angles and depth

DO: Experiment. While the contrast of the sand, clouds, and sky offers a stunning color palette for your photos, don't hesitate to try different angles that incorporate the natural background and add depth to your subjects. Exploring various perspectives can give you a beautiful variety of shots, highlighting different moods of the scenery and unique aspects of your subjects. For instance, low angles can emphasize the vastness of the space behind your subjects and bring focus to objects in the foreground, while high angles work well for larger groups and creatively integrate elements of the setting. A family beach photographer Charleston, for example, might capture photos with Folly Beach or Isle of Palms Beach Pier in the background or use it as a vantage point to photograph their subjects. Just be mindful of the horizon line, ensuring it doesn't cut across your subjects' heads or necks, keeping the composition clean and balanced.

