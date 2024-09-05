Middle Corridor Could Provide A Safer And Shorter Alternative Route - EBRD Rep.
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
The Trans-Caspian International transport Route, also known as
the Middle Corridor, has the potential to serve as a safer and
shorter alternative to existing transport routes, according to
Huseyn Özhan, Acting Managing Director for Central Asia at the
European bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD),
Azernews reports.
Speaking at the "Astana Finance Days" annual financial
conference, Özhan highlighted the need for significant investments
to develop sustainable infrastructure along the corridor.
Based on an EBRD study, around 17.5 billion euros are required
to build sustainable infrastructure across the entire Middle
Corridor, which stretches from China to Europe via Kazakhstan, the
Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey.
"The Trans-Caspian transport route can offer a safer and shorter
alternative route compared to other corridors in use," Özhan
noted.
The EBRD representative pointed out that the transport of cargo
along the Middle Corridor can take anywhere from 15 to 60 days. The
logistics are complex, involving multiple border crossings and
numerous parties. "In addition, there is also a soft
infrastructure. These are digitization, normalization of work,
tariff determination, scheduling, customs control, and other
elements that need to be adapted and optimized to make the corridor
fully operational and become a good alternative route," Özhan
emphasized.
The Middle Corridor's development would require a comprehensive
approach, including both hard and soft infrastructure improvements,
to facilitate smoother and more efficient cargo transport between
China and Europe.
MENAFN05092024000195011045ID1108639303
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.