Cards And Payments In Turkey: Market Trends, Opportunities, Risks, And Regulatory Insights To 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides top-level analysis, information and insights into the Turkish cards and payments industry, including:



Current and forecast values for each market in the Turkish cards and payments industry, including debit, and credit cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, card and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Turkish cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, and credit cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards. The competitive landscape of the Turkish cards and payments industry.

The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Turkish cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including card, cash, credit transfer, and cheques during the review-period (2020-24e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2024e-24f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

Key Highlights



The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) has been developing its digital currency, the Digital Turkish Lira, since 2019. The project aims to modernize the country's payment system and promote financial inclusion by introducing convenient alternatives to traditional payments. The first pilot phase of the Digital Turkish Lira was completed in December 2022, with payment transactions conducted via the Digital Turkish Lira Network. Further pilot phases took place in 2023, involving a wider range of participants (such as banks and fintech companies). However, an official launch date had not been announced as of the time of writing.

As well as payment cards, mobile payments are also gaining traction in Turkey, driven by widespread acceptance of mobile wallets. The availability of domestic wallets offering convenience and security is attracting users, as is growing uptake of contactless payments. To benefit, in September 2023, Samsung Electronics Turkey partnered with payment companies Visa, Pazarama, and Moka to launch the S Wallet mobile wallet solution. S Wallet enables consumers to make contactless payments via Samsung smartphones at POS terminals, as well as payments using wearable devices. The solution is aiming for over 1 million active users within three years of launch. Credit card adoption will further be fueled by banks offering installment payments. According to a report published by the Interbank Card Center (Bankalararasi Kart Merkezi [BKM]), Turkish consumers made TRY1.1 trillion ($46.4 billion) of payments via installments between January and September 2023, up 25% compared to the same period of 2022. To capitalize, banks are offering flexible payment options to their credit card holders. For instance, HSBC offers the Mastercard HSBC Premier credit card, which allows card holders to split purchases across two to six interest-free monthly installments. Going forward, installment payments will rise steadily, driven by the growing consumer preference for flexible payment options.

Report Scope



Card market size in terms of number of cards, value and volume of transactions in Turkey along with detailed card segmentation of debit and credit cards available in the country

Market sizing and analysis of major payment instruments including card, cash, credit transfer, and cheques

Payment market trends and growth for both historical and forecast period

Competitor analysis with detailed insights into leading card issuers and schemes

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards A detailed snapshot of country's key alternative payment brands

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Payment Instruments

4. Card-based Payments

5. Merchant Acquiring

6. Ecommerce Payments

7. In-Store Payments

8. Buy Now Pay Later

9. Mobile Payments

10. P2P Payments

11. Bill Payments

12. Alternative Payments

13. Payment Innovation

14. Job Analysis

15. Payment Infrastructure and Regulation

16. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Akbank

American Express

BNP Paribas

DenizBank

Garanti BBVA

Halkbank

HSBC

Mastercard

QNB Finansbank

TROY

VakifBank

Visa

Yapi Kredi

Ziraat Bankasi Isbank

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900