Valstybės Investicinis Kapitalas UAB Note Programe Has Retained A Credit Rating After Annual Review

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB informs that international credit rating Fitch ratings after performing annual review of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB note programe credit rating, confirmed A credit rating.
Fitch ratings announcement in regards to Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB note programe credit rating affirmation.
Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB is a limited partner of the State Aid Fund for Business, a limited partnership, and is the vehicle for the state's contribution to the fund. For more information please see:
Robertas Vyšniauskas
Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +370 659 38315
E-mail: ...
Fitch Affirms Lithuanian UAB Valstybes investicinis kapitalas' EMTN Programme at 'A' 20240904
