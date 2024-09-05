Anker Solix X1 Energy Storage Coming To UK/EU: Delivers Energy Independence With Iconic Design & Flexible Power Options

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Shaun Xiong, General Manager of Anker and Anker SOLIXBELLEVUE,, WA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- At IFA 2024, Anker Innovations announced they will be bringing its popular Anker SOLIX X1 home energy storage system to Europe and the UK later this year. Following its successful launch in the United States earlier this year, the Anker SOLIX X1 will soon offer homeowners across the region greater flexibility in storing and utilizing solar-generated power.Amid rising energy costs, the Anker SOLIX X1 combines a sleek, iconic design with robust performance to support the growing consumer movement toward energy independence. The SOLIX X1 also introduces a unique, modular approach, giving consumers greater flexibility in building a customized energy storage system to meet their specific needs."Our launch of the SOLIX X1 to the UK and in Europe marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide more sustainable and reliable energy solutions globally," said Shaun Xiong, General Manager of Anker and Anker SOLIX. "With energy costs escalating, the SOLIX X1 gives homeowners true energy independence by ensuring they have power in any situation."PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS.Compact and Modular Design: The Anker SOLIX X1 features a sleek and modular design that integrates seamlessly into any home decor. With a thickness of only 15 cm, it is 40% thinner than most home energy solutions, offering an aesthetically pleasing and intuitive experience with its interactive screen and lighting..More Power. More Flexibility: The SOLIX X1's modular design allows users to customize their systems with capacities ranging between 5 kWh and 180 kWh and power outputs between 3.68 kW and 72 kW, catering to a wide range of energy needs..Innovative Energy Optimization: Each battery pack operates independently during charging and discharging, increasing energy efficiency by and supporting up to 2000 kWh more power than traditional home battery systems. [1].Seamless Transition: The SOLIX X1 ensures uninterrupted power during blackouts by switching to off-grid mode in less than 10 milliseconds. It continues to work with existing photovoltaic (PV) panels, maintaining a stable power supply to the home..Smart App Controls: Effortlessly manage and monitor the X1 with the Anker app. Users can control the device remotely and optimize power usage by analyzing detailed data..Widest Temperature Range and Built to Last: The SOLIX X1 is designed to operate in any environment, efficiently handling temperatures from -20°C to 55°C, and features C5 corrosion protection along with IP66 certification for safe outdoor use..Installation Flexibility: The SOLIX X1's slim 15 cm flat profile can be installed indoors or outdoors, offering a space-saving solution that complements any home decor..Integrated Safety Features: Equipped with lithium iron phosphate battery cells, automatic isolation for abnormal behaviors, and 0-volt shutdown technology.ADDITIONAL PRODUCT DETAILSFor detailed product specifications and images, please visit:AVAILABILITYGermany Consumers:Starting September 5th, consumers in Germany interested in the Solix X1 can request a free quote from a regional partner by visiting .All Other Markets:Consumers in other EU countries and the UK can learn more about the Solix X1 by visiting .[1] Power savings based on Anker Solix X1 15kWh batteries operating 10 years vs other, competitive home battery solutions.# # #About Anker SOLIXAnker SOLIX, a division of Anker Innovations, is dedicated to pioneering advancements in portable power and home energy solutions. By combining cutting-edge technology with intuitive design, Anker SOLIX is redefining industry standards and shaping the future of how consumers store and use energy. More information can be found at anker/anker-solix.About Anker Innovations:Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging and power storage technology, and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment, home automation and home security. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, Anker Solix, AnkerMake, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula and Soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.For Questions In Germany, Please Contact - Robert Berg at: ...For Questions in UK and Rest of EU - Please Contact Sean Tan at: ...

