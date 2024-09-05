Ownera And Adhara Partner To Provide Financial Institutions With Cross Market Access To Digital Cash And Collateral

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The collaboration will give institutions a unified routing and orchestration solution to enable the digital exchange of cash and collateral across platforms

- Ed Budd, co-founder of Adhara

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ownera, a leading provider of tokenization interoperability FinP2P routers, and Adhara, a leading provider of liquidity management, deposit token and international payments solutions, have announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration solves a key challenge institutions face in realizing their ambitions to deliver digital cash and collateral solutions at scale in the foreseeable future.

Ownera has been working with the world's leading institutions on digital asset solutions for use cases such as intra-day repo and collateral mobility whilst Adhara has been delivering digital cash solutions for both digital central bank money and institutional tokenized deposit accounts.

By integrating their cutting-edge technologies, Ownera and Adhara offer financial institutions a seamless and unified approach to connect post-trade systems with multiple sources of digital cash and collateral, each utilizing diverse technologies.

This partnership addresses the critical challenge of interoperability that financial institutions face, as different organizations deploy varied tokenized platforms. The combined solution provides an elegant and cohesive routing and orchestration system, enabling the efficient mobilization of collateral and optimizing liquidity on a market-wide scale.

Ami Ben David, founder and CEO of Ownera commented,“Our core technology at Ownera is centered around seamlessly connecting various sources of cash and collateral through our unified routing system. We are thrilled to partner with Adhara, combining their deep expertise in banking with our innovative routers. Together, we're poised to accelerate the adoption of digital cash and collateral across financial markets.”

Ed Budd, co-founder of Adhara added,“Our collaboration with Ownera is a significant milestone in advancing the adoption at scale of the new wholesale digital asset ecosystem. By seamlessly connecting Adhara's expertise in digital cash and liquidity management with Ownera's innovative routing technologies, we are setting a new benchmark for how financial institutions can have more options in the box to quickly and cost effectively integrate once internally with DC Commander and connect many times including to all networks Ownera enables”

Any financial institution planning or executing projects involving the instant settlement of tokenized assets with digital cash can benefit from Ownera and Adhara's integrated approach today. Reach out to us to learn more.

About Ownera

Ownera is a technology company bringing interoperability solutions to the world of tokenized assets. Ownera's routers enable global distribution and liquidity by connecting tokenized assets distributed by sell-side institutions to buy-side demand. The routers facilitate the negotiation, orchestration and settlement of transactions between the counterparties and their various regulated service providers including custodians, broker dealers, transfer agents, cash providers, lenders and others. Ownera's routers implement the open FinP2P protocol originally pioneered by the company.

Ownera is backed by strategic investors including J.P. Morgan, U.S. Bancorp, LRC Group, Draper Goren Holm, tokentus Investment AG, Accomplice Blockchain, Polymorphic Capital, The Ropart Group and Archax.

For more information, visit

About Adhara

Adhara is a leading software company that provides real time, multi-currency, liquidity management and international payment solutions. Benefiting commercial banks, their corporate clients, central banks, exchanges and international payments networks, Adhara's platforms deliver certainty by atomically clearing and settling tokenized fiat transactions over enterprise-grade, smart contract enabled distributed ledgers. Together, Adhara's components provide comprehensive liquidity management capabilities for payments, market making and funding solutions, helping to manage FX risk and leverage global liquidity (on a network) in real time. Adhara has global reach with development hubs in Spain & South Africa, as well as a business bases in the UK.

Its diverse team has decades of experience across commercial banking technology, capital markets, blockchain and product design & development – including an Engineering team with excellence in cryptography, enterprise systems and end user app development.

For more information, visit

