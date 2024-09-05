Finance Minister Meets Egyptian Counterpart
Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with Minister of Finance of Egypt H E Ahmed Kouchouk. On the sidelines of his participation in the 114th regular session of the Arab Economic and Social Council, held in Cairo. The meeting focused on bilateral relations between the two countries in the economic, trade and investment fields and means to enhance them, in addition to discussing aspects of joint cooperation.
