Mannai Infotech Provides The Group Securities With Exadata From Oracle
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Mannai InfoTech, an ICT Division under Mannai Trading Company WLL, the leading systems integrator in the State of Qatar, announces the successful implementation of Oracle Exadata for The Group Securities.
The Group Securities is a leading investment organization, an accredited broker on the Qatar Stock Exchange, and a strategic customer of Mannai for the last 25 years.
This implementation has significantly enhanced the performance of The Group's database and its operational efficiency to meet the increasing data demand of more than 400,000 customers.
