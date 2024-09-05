(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 5 September 2024 - Businesses across Hong Kong are actively seeking to attract talent to enhance competitiveness. As a vital economic pillar, the retail sector is committed to developing the next generation of professionals. Following the success of last year's inaugural 'Retail Internship Programme,' DFI Retail Group (DFI) has recently concluded its second edition, successfully recruiting over 120 secondary school and tertiary students. A closing ceremony was held where interns shared their experiences at DFI's banners, including Wellcome, 7-Eleven and Mannings, and were recognised for their outstanding achievements.







Group photo at the closing ceremony of the second 'DFI Retail Internship Programme'

Building on its inaugural objectives, it offers students a multi-faceted understanding of the industry and its trends. Interns can experience frontline operations, including daily tasks, customer service, and inventory management. Through various training programmes, the internship enhances the students' communication skills and deepen their understanding of DFI, while also helping students plan their career path and improve job market competitiveness. Unlike a typical internship, students can enjoy flexible work schedules and locations to balance their summer activities. Additionally, this year's programme has introduced a series of new learning and experience workshops, such as visits to Wellcome Fresh Food Centre, tours of the Pokfulam Farm and business portrait sessions.

Experiential Activities to Understand Company Culture and the Retail Industry

The programme features a series of activities for students to freely participate in, encouraging them to step outside their daily work environment to broaden their horizons.



: Students will explore the 14,000 sqm fresh food centre, gaining insights into how the robust supply chain team ensures that all products meet standards of freshness, safety, and quality from production to delivery.: Through this tour, students will learn about the company's origins, development history, architectural features, and revitalisation process.: A professional photographer will provide one-on-one sessions for students to take business portraits, boosting their confidence and enhancing their job prospects. Ms. Joy Xu, Group Chief People and Culture Officer of DFI Retail Group concluded with the mission of this programme, stating 'Retail is a fast-paced, dynamic industry. I hope that this Retail Internship Programme had enabled interns to gain a new perspective on the retail sector, learn more about DFI and build a stronger network with team members, thereby opening up more opportunities and possibilities for their studies and future career.'The programme concluded successfully with a closing ceremony and sharing session. In addition to the leadership team offering their valuable perspectives, students also took the opportunity to discuss their personal growth and experiences gained during the programme.Jenny Ho, a part-time Sales Assistant at Mannings for two years who was referred to this programme, expressed, 'Unlike typical part-time jobs, this internship programme offers a variety of training workshops that provide us a comprehensive view of the retail industry, help us to better understand ourselves and foster my career planning.'Christy Hui, a recent secondary school graduate, shared, 'I truly appreciate DFI's core values, such as 'We Put Our Customers First' and 'We Respect Each Other', which inspired me to join this company for my first job. The team members at the store are incredibly friendly and eager to guide me. I'm grateful for the opportunity DFI has provided.'DFI's extensive regional network and diverse business portfolio offer interns a unique opportunity to gain a comprehensive understanding of the industry. At the same time, the Group's positive image also instills confidence in young talents, ensuring they work in a reputable and safe environment. Through this experience, students not only acquire valuable retail skills but also enrich their summer holidays, creating memorable moments that will shape their future careers: #DFIRetailGroup #DFI #retail #internship #summerinternship

About DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group (the 'Group') is a leading pan-Asian retailer. The Group provides quality and value to Asian consumers by offering leading brands, a compelling retail experience and great service; all delivered through a strong store network supported by efficient supply chains. The Group (including associates and joint ventures) operates under a number of well-known brands across food, convenience, health and beauty, home furnishings, restaurants and other retailing.



