عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Typhoon Special Arrangements For CENTRESTAGE Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair Salon De TIME


9/5/2024 5:12:00 AM

(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Typhoon special arrangements for CENTRESTAGE Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair Salon de TIME

HONG KONG, Sept 5, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) -
 As the Hong Kong Observatory has announced that the Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 8 will be issued at 6:20pm, CENTRESTAGE, Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TIME will be
close d
by that time.

If the Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 8 is cancelled at or before 2:00 pm on 6 September, the fairs will re-open two hours after the signal is cancelled, and the fairs' opening hours for the remaining period will be extended to
7:30pm (Friday) and 7:00pm (Saturday) .

The fairs, however, will
remain closed
for the day if the Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 8 is cancelled after 2:00 pm on 6 September.

Websites:

CENTRESTAGE:

CENTRESTAGE buyer online registration:

Fashion Hong Kong:

Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC):

Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair:

Salon de TIME:

Media enquiries:

CENTRESTAGE

Best Crew Public Relations & Marketing:

Diana Tang

Tel: (852) 9199 6723

Email:
...

Reni Kwok

Tel: (852) 6291 4283

Email:
...

HKTDC Communications and Public Affairs Department:

Snowy Chan

Tel: (852) 2584 4525

Email:
...

Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair, Salon de TIME

Johnny Tsui

Tel: (852) 2584 4395

Email:
...

Bubble Ma

Tel: (852) 2584 4369

Email:
...

To view press releases in Chinese, please visit

About HKTDC
 Established in 1966, the
is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than
globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With over 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises
and
to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing business insights and information via
,
and
including the media room. For more information, please visit:
.


MENAFN05092024002725003249ID1108639201


ACN NewsWire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search