(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Typhoon special arrangements for CENTRESTAGE Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair Salon de TIME
HONG KONG, Sept 5, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) -
As the Hong Kong Observatory has announced that the Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 8 will be issued at 6:20pm, CENTRESTAGE, Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TIME will be
close d
by that time.
If the Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 8 is cancelled at or before 2:00 pm on 6 September, the fairs will re-open two hours after the signal is cancelled, and the fairs' opening hours for the remaining period will be extended to
7:30pm (Friday) and 7:00pm (Saturday) .
The fairs, however, will
remain closed
for the day if the Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 8 is cancelled after 2:00 pm on 6 September.
