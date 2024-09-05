Typhoon Special Arrangements For CENTRESTAGE Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair Salon De TIME



HONG KONG, Sept 5, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) -

As the Hong Kong Observatory has announced that the Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 8 will be issued at 6:20pm, CENTRESTAGE, Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TIME will be

close d

by that time. If the Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 8 is cancelled at or before 2:00 pm on 6 September, the fairs will re-open two hours after the signal is cancelled, and the fairs' opening hours for the remaining period will be extended to

7:30pm (Friday) and 7:00pm (Saturday) . The fairs, however, will

remain closed

for the day if the Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 8 is cancelled after 2:00 pm on 6 September. Websites: CENTRESTAGE:



CENTRESTAGE buyer online registration:



Fashion Hong Kong:



Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC):



Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair:



Salon de TIME:

