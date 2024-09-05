Douyu International Holdings Limited To Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results On September 12, 2024
WUHAN, China, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU ), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2024 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, September 12, 2024. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .
DouYu's management will hold a conference call on Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time or 7:00 p.m. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
|
International:
|
+1-412-317-6061
|
United States Toll Free:
|
+1-888-317-6003
|
Mainland China Toll Free:
|
4001-206115
|
Hong Kong Toll Free:
|
800-963976
|
Singapore Toll Free:
|
800-120-5863
|
Conference ID:
|
8687804
The replay will be accessible through September 19, 2024, by dialing the following numbers:
|
International:
|
+1-412-317-0088
|
United States Toll Free:
|
+1-877-344-7529
|
Access Code:
|
1678388
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at .
About DouYu International Holdings Limited
Headquartered in Wuhan, China, DouYu International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: DOYU ) is a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain. DouYu operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps to bring users access to immersive and interactive games and entertainment livestreaming, a wide array of video and graphic contents, as well as opportunities to participate in community events and discussions. By nurturing a sustainable technology-based talent development system and relentlessly producing high-quality content, DouYu consistently delivers premium content through integration of livestreaming, video, graphics, and virtual communities with a primary focus on games, especially on eSports. This enables DouYu to continuously enhance its user experience and pursue long-term healthy development. For more information, please see .
Investor Relations Contact
In China:
Lingling Kong
DouYu International Holdings Limited
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
Andrea Guo
Piacente Financial Communications
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
In the United States:
Brandi Piacente
Piacente Financial Communications
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Media Relations Contact
Lingling Kong
DouYu International Holdings Limited
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
