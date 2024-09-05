EUR/USD Forecast Today - 05/09: EUR Rallies Vs USD (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) It\u0026rsquo;s easy to see that this asset is strengthening, as we have bounce significantly from the 1.1050 level to reach the crucial 1.11 level is an area that\u0026rsquo;s been important multiple times, and if we can break above there then it might open up the possibility of a move to the 1.20 level above, an area that did cause a significant amount of resistance previously, the EUR/USD currency pair being driven by the Reserve an interest rate policy expectations out of the United States. While this is in exactly a major newsflash, the reality is that the will continue to see a lot of noise coming out of the Fed Funds Futures markets, as they are suggesting that the Federal Reserve could cut as much as 2.25% by the end of next year. The question of course is whether or not they will, and perhaps more importantly at this point in time - Why exactly would they do that? Top Forex Brokers 1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Read Review BrokerGeoLists({ type: \u0027MobileTopBrokers\u0027, id: \u0027mobile-top-5\u0027, size: 5, getStartedText: \u0060Get Started\u0060, readReviewText: \u0060Read Review\u0060, Logo: \u0027broker_carrousel_i\u0027, Button: \u0027broker_carrousel_n\u0027, });Could bad news suddenly derailed this rally?At this point in time, one of the biggest fears is that there\u0026rsquo;s enough bad news coming out of the United States that people go running to the treasury market, in order to save their account. If that\u0026rsquo;s going to be the case, then it\u0026rsquo;s very likely that we would have a scenario where the US dollar would strengthen, despite the fact that there would be a lot of concerns about the US economy. Quite frankly, if the US economy starts to falter, the rest of the world gets crushed, this is a market that I think is going to continue to be noisy, and in the short term probably continues to Rally. However, I don\u0026rsquo;t know how sustainable this rally is for the longer-term, so keep that in mind. The 1.1250 level above is a massive resistance barrier that people will be watching very closely. Anything above there could send the US dollar plummeting against almost everything around the world.

