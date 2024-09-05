U.S. Hair Removal Services Market, Industry Analysis, Trends And Forecasts 2024-2029: Laser Hair Removal Has Become A Top Beauty Procedure

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hair Removal Services in the US - Size, Analysis, Trends and Forecasts (2024-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hair Removal Services industry has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing popularity of aesthetic procedures, rising incomes and social trends. Professional hair removal isn't a new beauty treatment, but growing interest in the procedure has brought spending on it to a new level. Social media trends combined with pent-up demand for cosmetic procedures from the pandemic led more people to seek out hair removal than ever in 2021, driving revenue growth.

While growth has subsided since a wider acceptance of hair removal and the popularity of beauty and self-care routines continue to introduce more people to the procedure. In all, revenue has been expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% to total an estimated $5 billion in 2024, including an expected decline of 1.4% in 2024 as consumer spending slows.

Trends and Insights



Beauty trends push hair removal services to a new height.

While slowing consumer spending will temporarily drop spending on hair removal in 2024, social media trends and the popularity of beauty and self-care routines have created a large and growing market.

Laser hair removal has become a top beauty procedure.

Clients desiring long-term hair removal are turning to licensed hair removal studios for safe, professional treatments.

Few barriers prevent new hair removal professionals from entering the industry.

Sourcing specialized equipment and a storefront requires a cost and time investment but doesn't pose a significant barrier for new companies.

An expanding hair removal space confronts competitive pressures

Aesthetic procedures across the beauty industry have become increasingly popular in recent years, with treatments like hair removal becoming the norm.

Consumers' growing interest in aesthetic procedures will encourage higher spending Trends benefiting hair removal service providers in recent years aren't likely to subside. Aesthetic-based procedures, ranging from Botox to hair removal, will remain on the upswing, an outcome of rising incomes, social media trends and growing acceptance.

Key Topics Covered:

About this Industry



Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries Additional Resources

Industry at a Glance

Industry Performance



Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook Industry Life Cycle

Products & Markets



Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade Business Locations

Competitive Landscape



Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry Industry Globalization

Major Companies

Operating Conditions



Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy Industry Assistance

Key Statistics



Industry Data

Annual Change Key Ratios

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900