General Motors has announced a massive R$5.5 billion ($979 million) for hybrid flex vehicle production in São Paulo, Brazil.



It forms part of a larger R$7 billion ($1.25 billion) plan revealed earlier this year for the Brazilian market.



This follows the recent announcement that China's BY , the world's top EV maker, will begin producing hybrids in Brazil by 2025.



Recent trend in global automotive markets show plug-in hybrid (PHEVs) gaining significant traction. This shift is particularly evident in China.



GM will develop its first hybrid flex vehicles that can run on ethanol, gasoline, or battery power.



The investment targets GM's factories in São Caetano do Sul and São José dos Campos, both in São Paulo state.







GM aims to develop two hybrid flex models, though they haven't disclosed specific names yet.



While GM hasn't provided a precise timeline, a local union suggests the first model might arrive by 2025.



Previously, GM announced R$1.2 billion ($213.6 million) for its Gravataí complex in Rio Grande do Sul.



The remaining R$300 million ($53.4 million) will go to the company's engine factory in Joinville.



Currently, GM holds the position of third-largest automotive manufacturer in Brazil based on recent sales figures.



Brazil boasts a robust ethanol industry, allowing most vehicles to run on 100% biofuel from sugarcane or corn.



Moreover, the Brazilian government offers R$19.3 billion ($3.44 billion) in tax incentives to produce safer and less-polluting cars.



This program, called Mover, spans five years and aims to boost green automotive production.

GM's Billion-Dollar Bet on Brazilian Hybrid Flex Cars

Other automakers like Stellantis and Honda have also revealed plans for hybrid-flex models in Brazil.



Notably, hybrid flex vehicles using ethanol can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 78% compared to conventional gasoline cars.



In 2023, Brazil sold 93,900 hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, marking a 90% increase from the previous year.



Despite these investments, Brazil's automotive production capacity remains underutilized. The country can produce 3.6 million vehicles, yet only 2.3 million units were made in 2023.



GM's investment aligns with the broader trend in Brazil's automotive industry towards greener technologies.



The focus on hybrid and flex-fuel technologies serves as a bridge to full electrification in Brazil.



This approach leverages the country's established ethanol infrastructure and government incentives for cleaner mobility solutions.



As a result, Brazil is positioning itself as a leader in sustainable automotive technology in South America.







