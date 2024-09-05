(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nicaragua's National Assembly has passed strict amendments that enhance the government's power to monitor and control remittances.



This reflects a deeper strategy to tighten state control, ostensibly to fight crime. The changes empower the Analysis Unit (UAF) .



Remittances are a significant part of Nicaragua's economy, totaling billions of dollars annually.



Controlling these funds gives the a way to influence the economic stability and behavior of its citizens, both domestically and abroad.



As the exodus of Nicaraguans for political and economic reasons increases, remittances to Nicaragua increase: billions of dollars are entering the Central American country.



The government now has the authority to scrutinize, freeze, and report suspicious remittance activities to law enforcement, effectively silencing dissent.







The context for these changes is critical. Remittances to Nicaragua hit a record $4.239 billion in 2023, with the U.S. as the primary source.



This essential influx of funds now faces strict oversight. It could impact the economic stability of many Nicaraguan families.



The Ortega regime's business model is straightforward and profitable: drive dissidents out, then control the money they send back home.



This strategy silences both the dissidents abroad and their families in Nicaragua, while simultaneously enriching the regime.



The reforms are part of a broader legislative package. This includes updates to three major laws-the laws against money laundering, terrorism financing, and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

Silencing Critics: Nicaragua Intensifies Scrutiny of Family Remittances

The government, under President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo, says these measures are vital for financial and social stability.



However, these reforms imply more than financial scrutiny. They mark an intensified effort by the Ortega government to consolidate power.



They closely monitor financial transactions and suppress dissent by controlling economic channels. This has raised alarms both in Nicaragua and internationally.



