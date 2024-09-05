Countdown Begins To The Fourth Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2025) In Algiers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) IATF2025 will build on past successful editions in promoting trade and across Africa

ALGIERS, Algeria, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 35,000 visitors from more than 140 countries across the world are expected to converge in Algiers, Algeria from 4– 10 September 2025 to attend the Intra-African Trade Fair 2025 (IATF2025), Africa's premier trade and investment event.

Agreements being signed to confirm IATF2025 launch

During the week-long fair, more than 2,000 exhibitors, including businesses from the African continent and globally, will be showcasing their goods and services to the visitors and buyers while exploring opportunities and exchanging information. This is projected to translate into over US$44 billion in trade and investment deals.

Hosted by the Government of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria under the theme 'Gateway to New Opportunities', the week-long event offers a platform for boosting trade and investment. It aims to tap into opportunities from the single market of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) of over 1.4 billion people and a GDP of over US$3.5 trillion. The fair is held biennially by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), in collaboration with the African Union and the AfCFTA Secretariat.

The Chairman of the Advisory Council of IATF and former President of Nigeria, H.E. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo said: "The IATF has distinguished itself as an instrument for promoting intra-African trade and investment by enabling businesses to interact and access trade and market information opportunities. Over $100 billion in trade and investment deals have been closed cumulatively with over 70,000 visitors and more than 4,500 exhibitors participating in the last three editions of IATF. We welcome African businesses to tap into the opportunities to market, grow sales, expand to new markets and to exchange ideas with peers. We thank our host, Algeria, which is one of the continent's more advanced economies".

Heads of State and Governments, Ministers of Trade, Finance, Culture and other ministries as well as high profile business, small & medium enterprises and industry leaders are expected to attend IATF2025.

Chief Obasanjo added "IATF is the largest, holistic trade fair championing the continent's growth and development. It serves as a collaborative platform for driving shared aspirations for prosperity and stability, as envisioned by AfCFTA. It is a strong backbone for meaningful transformation of Africa and enhancing resilience by creating a gateway to new opportunities for economies and businesses through intra-African trade and investment.

Key activities lined up for IATF2025 include a trade exhibition by countries and businesses; the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) programme with a dedicated exhibition and summit covering fashion, music, film, arts and craft, sports, literature, gastronomy and culinary arts; a four-day Trade and Investment Forum featuring leading African and international speakers; and the Africa Automotive Show for auto manufacturers, assemblers, original equipment manufacturers and component suppliers. There will be Special Days dedicated for countries as well as public and private entities to showcase trade and investment opportunities, and tourism and cultural attractions, as well as IATF Diaspora Day which highlights commercial and cultural ties between Africa and its diaspora, featuring a Diaspora Summit, market and exhibition, cultural and gastronomic showcase. Also planned is a business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) platform for matchmaking and business exchanges; the AU Youth Start-Up programme showcasing innovative ideas and prototypes; the Africa Research and Innovation Platform @IATF for university students, academia and national researchers to exhibit innovations; and the African Sub-Sovereign Governments Network to promote trade, investment, educational and cultural exchanges at the local level. The IATF Virtual platform is already live, connecting exhibitors and visitors throughout the year.

About the Intra-African Trade Fair

Organised by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) is intended to provide a unique platform for facilitating trade and investment information exchange in support of increased intra-African trade and investment, especially in the context of implementing the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). IATF brings together continental and global players to showcase and exhibit their goods and services and to explore business and investment opportunities in the continent. It also provides a platform to share trade, investment and market information with stakeholders and allows participants to discuss and identify solutions to the challenges confronting intra-African trade and investment. In addition to African participants, the Trade Fair is also open to businesses and investors from non-African countries interested in doing business in Africa and in supporting the continent's transformation through industrialisation and export development.

