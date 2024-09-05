Qatar secures 4th place in world’s top 5 nations in Quality of Life category

(MENAFN) InterNations has recently published the Expat Insider 2024 rankings, revealing the top countries across various sectors based on feedback from expatriates worldwide. According to the survey, Qatar has achieved notable rankings, securing fourth place in the Quality of Life category. The country has also excelled in several other areas, making it into the top five for Healthcare, Safety & Security, Travel & Transit, and Career Prospects.



The survey, which involved over 12,500 expats from 175 nationalities residing in 174 countries, assessed various aspects of life abroad. Qatar's fourth-place ranking in Quality of Life is just behind the UAE, Austria, and Spain, which topped the list. This ranking takes into account five subcategories: Healthcare, Travel & Transit, Safety & Security, Environment & Climate, and Leisure Options.



Qatar has received high praise for its healthcare system, ranking second globally in this category, only behind South Korea. Expats have commended the quality, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness of medical care in the country. Additionally, Qatar stands out for its exceptional transportation network, ranking third globally, trailing behind Austria and Singapore. The ease and affordability of public transportation and the convenience of getting around by foot or bicycle have been highlighted by expatriates.

