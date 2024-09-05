Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

NAGRAVISION Launches AI Customer Care Agent For Telecoms Operators on AWS Marketplace

05.09.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The NAGRA Insight Negotiation Agent combines AI and digital twinning technology

to take customer service to a new level, accelerate the of call center enquiries,

and optimize revenue.

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA – September 5, 2024 – NAGRAVISION , the & entertainment division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) today announced that the NAGRA Insight Negotiation Agent, a generative AI powered customer care solution that responds to subscriber enquiries in natural language and negotiates mutually acceptable outcomes leveraging their digital twin, is now available for purchase via AWS Marketplace. The solution is specifically designed for telco operators looking to reduce call center costs in front office areas such as billing explanation, which on its own represents more than 60 percent of call center traffic. The solution utilizes Amazon Web Services (AWS) services such as Amazon Bedrock, which provides a broad set of models and capabilities to build generative AI applications, and is fully integrated with Amazon Connect, an AI-powered contact center. Mathieu Fivaz, SVP, Data Science at NAGRAVISION said,“The availability of the Insight Negotiation Agent on AWS Marketplace is core to our strategy of making our leading solutions as accessible as possible. Our innovative generative AI and digital twin solution includes the telco-specific intelligence required to reduce churn and optimize revenue, while also offering always-on support for subscribers to negotiate the service package they want. We're excited to now bring this solution to a global telco audience through our partnership with AWS.” AWS Marketplace is a digital catalogue with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors. The newly available NAGRA Insight Negotiation Agent offers a proof-of-concept alongside production solutions available through private offers. Core to the AWS Qualified Software solution is its use of the subscriber's digital twin which ensures that the natural language conversation with the subscriber is relevant to their needs while promoting new services they may also be interested in. The Insight Negotiation Agent enables telco service providers to:

Understand their consumers better: NAGRAVISION digital twin technology taps into subscribers' full engagement history to pinpoint what they consider valuable or not.

Match bills to wallets : The digital twin behavioral intelligence ensures the negotiation agent anticipates how the subscriber will respond to different price changes and offers.

Enable autonomous efficiency : Unlike 'Agent assist' where Generative AI copilots provide suggestions to human agents, the NAGRA Insight Negotiation Agent operates autonomously, streamlines processes and promotes operational excellence. Resolve data complexity : The NAGRA Insight Negotiation Agent is equipped to handle highly complex use cases and deliver mutually beneficial outcomes such as promoting new services or offering retention-driving offers. Click here to visit the NAGRA Insight Negotiation Agent listing on AWS Marketplace. About NAGRAVISION NAGRAVISION, the media and entertainment technology division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), enables content creators, providers, and operators worldwide to launch, monetize, and scale services at speed, offering their subscribers compelling, personalized user experiences. Its portfolio of award-winning products and services spans traditional video security, cybersecurity, cloud-based video and streaming solutions, turn-key D2C solutions for the sports industry, and rich personalization services that drive subscriber loyalty. For more information visit Media contacts Christina Anderson

Senior Director, Communications

+41 792 322 964

...

End of Media Release

Language: English Company: Kudelski Group route de Genève 22-24 1033 Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne Switzerland Phone: +41 21 732 01 01 Fax: +41 21 732 01 00 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: CH0012268360 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1981893



End of News EQS News Service