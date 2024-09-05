HIAG Capital Market Day 2024
|
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous
HIAG Capital market Day 2024
05.09.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Reminder
Basel, 5 September 2024
Dear Associate,
A few weeks ago, we invited you to our Capital Market Day on 24 September 2024. Please find below the details of the event as a reminder. We would be delighted to welcome you to our Capital Market Day. If you have not yet registered, please click here to register.
24 September 2024
As part of a property tour, we will present three sites from our diverse portfolio. You will have the opportunity to experience these sites first-hand and gain a detailed insight into our projects. The management and project managers will guide you through the day and give you important insights into HIAG's various business areas.
8.45 am to 4 pm
| When
| What
| Where
| 8.45 am
| Meeting point & boarding in coach
| Sihlquai bus park Zurich
| Morning
|
Site tour
| Cham, Altstetten
| 12 am
| Standing lunch and networking
Potential exit point by public transport or shuttle bus to Cham railway station
| Cham, 'Lorzenpark' sto
| Afternoon
|
Site tour
| Dietikon
| 4 pm
| End
| Sihlquai bus park Zurich
The presentation will be available to download in the Reporting Centre on the HIAG website from 7:00 am on 24 September 2024.
We look forward to the event and the interesting discussions with you.
|
| Kind regards;
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
| Marco Feusi
Chief Executive Officer
...
| Stefan Hilber
Chief Financial Officer
...
|
|
| HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
T +41 61 606 55 00
E-Mail
|
About HIAG
HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange that holds a real estate portfolio with a total value of CHF 1.95 billion. Compared to the total area of the real estate portfolio of 2.4 million m2, HIAG has an outstanding development pipeline of around 743,000 m2 with more than 58 projects and an expected investment volume of CHF 3.0 billion. The portfolio comprises 41 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as selected residential properties in future-oriented growth regions of German and French-speaking Switzerland. HIAG generates a stable rental income from its real estate management activities and creates long-term value potential through active portfolio management and the development of attractive destinations.
End of Media Release
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
|
| Aeschenplatz 7
|
| 4052 Basel
|
| Switzerland
| Phone:
| +41 61 606 55 00
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| CH0239518779
| Valor:
| A113S6
| Listed:
| SIX Swiss Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 1981895
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN05092024004691010666ID1108639009
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.