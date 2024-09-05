HIAG Capital market Day 2024

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous

HIAG Capital Day 2024

Reminder Basel, 5 September 2024 Dear Associate, A few weeks ago, we invited you to our Capital Market Day on 24 September 2024. Please find below the details of the event as a reminder. We would be delighted to welcome you to our Capital Market Day. If you have not yet registered, please click here to register. 24 September 2024

8.45 am to 4 pm As part of a property tour, we will present three sites from our diverse portfolio. You will have the opportunity to experience these sites first-hand and gain a detailed insight into our projects. The management and project managers will guide you through the day and give you important insights into HIAG's various business areas. When What Where 8.45 am Meeting point & boarding in coach Sihlquai bus park Zurich Morning Site tour Cham, Altstetten 12 am Standing lunch and networking

Potential exit point by public transport or shuttle bus to Cham railway station Cham, 'Lorzenpark' sto Afternoon Site tour Dietikon 4 pm End Sihlquai bus park Zurich The presentation will be available to download in the Reporting Centre on the HIAG website from 7:00 am on 24 September 2024. We look forward to the event and the interesting discussions with you. Kind regards;

About HIAG

HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange that holds a real estate portfolio with a total value of CHF 1.95 billion. Compared to the total area of the real estate portfolio of 2.4 million m2, HIAG has an outstanding development pipeline of around 743,000 m2 with more than 58 projects and an expected investment volume of CHF 3.0 billion. The portfolio comprises 41 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as selected residential properties in future-oriented growth regions of German and French-speaking Switzerland. HIAG generates a stable rental income from its real estate management activities and creates long-term value potential through active portfolio management and the development of attractive destinations.

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 606 55 00
Internet: ISIN: CH0239518779



