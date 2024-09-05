عربي


HIAG Capital Market Day 2024


9/5/2024 4:29:21 AM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous
HIAG Capital market Day 2024
05.09.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Reminder

Basel, 5 September 2024

Dear Associate,

A few weeks ago, we invited you to our Capital Market Day on 24 September 2024. Please find below the details of the event as a reminder. We would be delighted to welcome you to our Capital Market Day. If you have not yet registered, please click here to register.

24 September 2024
8.45 am to 4 pm

As part of a property tour, we will present three sites from our diverse portfolio. You will have the opportunity to experience these sites first-hand and gain a detailed insight into our projects. The management and project managers will guide you through the day and give you important insights into HIAG's various business areas.
When What Where
8.45 am Meeting point & boarding in coach Sihlquai bus park Zurich
Morning Site tour Cham, Altstetten
12 am Standing lunch and networking
Potential exit point by public transport or shuttle bus to Cham railway station 		Cham, 'Lorzenpark' sto
Afternoon Site tour Dietikon
4 pm End Sihlquai bus park Zurich

The presentation will be available to download in the Reporting Centre on the HIAG website from 7:00 am on 24 September 2024.

We look forward to the event and the interesting discussions with you.

Kind regards;
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Marco Feusi
Chief Executive Officer
... 		Stefan Hilber
Chief Financial Officer
...
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
T +41 61 606 55 00
E-Mail

About HIAG
HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange that holds a real estate portfolio with a total value of CHF 1.95 billion. Compared to the total area of the real estate portfolio of 2.4 million m2, HIAG has an outstanding development pipeline of around 743,000 m2 with more than 58 projects and an expected investment volume of CHF 3.0 billion. The portfolio comprises 41 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as selected residential properties in future-oriented growth regions of German and French-speaking Switzerland. HIAG generates a stable rental income from its real estate management activities and creates long-term value potential through active portfolio management and the development of attractive destinations.


End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 606 55 00
Internet:
ISIN: CH0239518779
Valor: A113S6
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1981895


End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN05092024004691010666ID1108639009


EQS Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

