Original-Research: S Immo AG (Von Nuways AG)

Original-Research: S Immo AG - from NuWays AG

05.09.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute advice or an invitation to conclude certain transactions.

Classification of NuWays AG to S Immo AG Company Name: S Immo AG ISIN: AT0000652250

Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Sell from: 05.09.2024 Target price: EUR 22.05 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Philipp Sennewald

SO process: Cash compensation determined



Topic: On Tuesday evening, IMMOFINANZ announced the cash compensation for the remaining minority shareholders of S IMMO at € 22.05 per share. The determination of the cash settlement amount has been based on a valuation report conducted by PwC. In addition, the correctness of the report will be examined by BDO Austria as the court-appointed expert auditor.



As mentioned in our previous update, the resolution on the squeeze-out is to be passed at an Extraordinary General Meeting of S IMMO, which has now been scheduled for 14 October. The valuation report is then also published one month before the meeting. Afterward, the resolution will be entered into the commercial register, whereupon a two-months period for the cash settlement begins. At the same time, the Vienna Stock Exchange is seen to initiate the delisting of the shares, which we expect to happen already in the course of Q4.



In our view, the announced cash settlement amount has to be seen as a fair offer, as it reflects only an 11% discount to the company's EPRA NTA of € 24.86 per share (as of H1 '24). In fact, this compares to an average NTA discount of our conducted peer group (LEG, VNA, IIA, AT1, CAI, TEG, GYC) of 30%, which is also in accordance with S IMMO's NTA discount of 29% the day prior to the announcement of the initiation of the squeeze-out process.



In accordance with the announced cash compensation and subject to the audit by BDO, we reduce our

PT to € 22.05 (old: € 24.00) and further recommend the remaining shareholders to SELL.

