Ascendion Pathfinder: Pioneering AI-Driven IT Cost Optimization And Innovation

Clients are using Ascendion's Pathfinder solution to unlock hidden cost savings and value leakage with GenAI.

A leading healthcare provider in North America and a global consumer deployed Pathfinder for significant improvements with GenAI-driven insights. Pathfinder provides decision makers with actionable insights and capital to accelerate innovation and business impact.





Ascendion, a leading provider of AI-first software engineering services, recently launched Pathfinder, an IT solution that identifies cost-saving opportunities and enhances operational efficiency, making it a valuable platform in today's evolving GenAI-powered landscape.





As enterprise leaders grapple with the dual challenge of innovating while managing escalating IT costs, Ascendion Pathfinder offers a strategic IT solution that turns technology investments into more powerful business drivers.





“Many of our clients are excited about the opportunities for innovation but remained trapped by technical debt,” said Prakash Balasubramanian, Executive Vice President, Engineering Practices and Delivery at Ascendion .“Clients typically see at least a 30% reduction in costs, but the real value of Pathfinder is that it unlocks capital to fuel innovation and growth.”





Ascendion delivers technology services to about 200 clients in North America, including about 30% of the Fortune 100, and is recognized by multiple industry analysts as a leader in GenAI-powered services. The company uses solutions like Pathfinder and enabling platforms like AVA+ to enable high productivity services and business impact.





For a leading home healthcare provider, Pathfinder's analysis uncovered core transformation opportunities, resulting in nearly 40% reduction in operational costs. The client is targeting an additional 10% productivity improvement as they continue to leverage Pathfinder's insights to enhance service delivery.





Ascendion's Pathfinder made a significant impact for a leading consumer finance bank by delivering a transformation roadmap that cut IT spending by 40%. This strategic cost optimization freed up capital so the bank could invest to improve enterprise growth and efficiency.





Pathfinder's tools, data, and methods eliminate guesswork from decision making, providing precise ROI mapping and actionable recommendations. "Pathfinder helps us give clients a rapid 'onramp' to GenAI value," added Arun Varadarajan, Chief Commercial Office r. "It's all about identifying a rapid and feasible path to impact, and then using GenAI to unlock value from core technology work that must happen in every enterprise. We call this engineering to the power of AI."





Ascendion expects continued demand for solutions like Pathfinder that help clients access AI arbitrage – savings related to GenAI-powered productivity – to enable business growth, competitive advantage, and both immediate and long-term success.





About Ascendion

Ascendion is a leading provider of AI-first software engineering services. With a focus on applied AI, software engineering, cloud, data, experience design, and talent transformation, Ascendion accelerates innovation for Global 2000 clients. Ascendion is headquartered in New Jersey and has 25 offices across the U.S., India, and Mexico. Ascendion is a leader in digital engineering services, dedicated to providing innovative solutions that empower businesses.