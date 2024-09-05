Patient Portal Market To Reach $19.3 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 19.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Patient portals are gaining popularity as they offer numerous benefits enhancing healthcare services. With features like 24/7 access to medical records, secure communication with healthcare providers, appointment scheduling, prescription refill requests, viewing test results, and payment options, patient portals streamline processes, improve convenience, and promote patient engagement. In addition, the adoption of mobile access and telemedicine services further contributes to the widespread use of patient portals, making healthcare more accessible and efficient for patients. NEW CASTLE, Delaware, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Patient Portal Market by Type (Standalone and Integrated), Delivery Mode (Web-based and Cloud-based), and End User (Providers, Payers and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the patient portal market was valued at $3.4 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $19.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2024 to 2033. Prime Determinants of Growth Patient portals facilitate better communication between patients and healthcare providers, leading to increased patient engagement and satisfaction. Features like online prescriptions and referrals offered by patient portals improve patient compliance and clinical outcomes, especially for chronic conditions. Also, the patient portals optimize office workflows by allowing patients to access documents electronically, reducing administrative tasks for staff and enhancing efficiency. However, the patients who are not comfortable using technology or lack access to the Internet may face barriers to using patient portals effectively. The evolving landscape of patient portals presents a significant opportunity to enhance patient-physician engagement. As portals evolve to offer more advanced functionalities and user-friendly interfaces, they can become the primary tool for fostering communication between patients and healthcare providers. Request Sample Pages: Report Coverage & Details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $3.4 billion Market Size in 2033 $19.3 billion CAGR 19.2% No. of Pages in Report 310 Segments Covered Type, Delivery Mode, End User, and Region Drivers Increase in Demand for Patient-Centered Healthcare. Rising Need for Remote Access to Health Records. Restraint Complexity of Integrating Patient Portals with Existing Health IT Systems. Opportunities Expanding Use of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) . Advancements in Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics.

Buy this Complete Report (310 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

Based on type, the standalone sub-segment is expected to grow faster during the forecast period.

Standalone patient portals offer an alternative solution to integrated systems by operating independently without relying on external software integration. Unlike integrated portals, which often entail additional fees and complexities in integration with third-party vendors, standalone portals streamline the process, minimizing costs and development time. This simplicity in software architecture makes standalone portals an attractive option for healthcare providers seeking efficient and user-friendly solutions.

Based on delivery mode, the cloud-based sub-segment is expected to grow faster during the forecast period.

Cloud-based patient portals have gained popularity due to their numerous benefits. This is because they offer increased accessibility, allowing patients to access their health information from anywhere with an Internet connection. Also, they provide scalability, enabling healthcare providers to easily accommodate growing patient volumes without the need for additional infrastructure. In addition, cloud-based portals offer enhanced security features, ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of patient data.

Based on end user, the providers sub-segment is expected to grow faster during the forecast period.

Providers widely use patient portals as they facilitate enhanced communication between patients and healthcare providers, facilitating secure messaging, appointment scheduling, and access to medical records. Also, patient portals offer providers a comprehensive solution to improve communication, efficiency, and patient outcomes in healthcare delivery.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is predicted to show the fastest growth during the forecast period.

In Asia-Pacific, the demand for patient portals is increasing owing to the rising trend towards digitalization and technological advancements in healthcare delivery across the region. Moreover, there has been an increase in adoption of telemedicine and remote healthcare solutions including patient portals as people seek safer alternatives to traditional healthcare visits. Furthermore, some of the leading providers in the region offering patient portal solutions include Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Epic Systems Corporation, and others.

Enquiry Before Buying:

Major Industry Players



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems

athenahealth, Inc.

Greenway Health, LLC

Cerner Corporation

Medfusion Inc.

Epic System Corporation

GE Healthcare McKesson Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global patient portal market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions.

Recent Industry Developments



In May 2024, the study by UT Southwestern Medical Center revealed that online patient portal usage is increasing, particularly in emergency rooms. However, access remains challenging for medically underserved communities and the elderly. The research, published in JAMA Network Open, found that while participation in portal usage grew over time, disparities existed among users based on race, insurance status, and age. There is a call for further research to optimize portal features for emergency department settings. In March 2024, the Defense Health Agency introduced a new feature allowing prescription refill requests through MHS GENESIS, the Department of Defense's electronic health record system. Accessible via the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal, the feature processed nearly 30, 000 refills in its first week. Patients can manage their prescriptions easily, selecting medications for refill, pickup locations, and tracking readiness.

The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link:

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 1209 Orange Street, Corporation Trust Center, Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware 19801 USA. Int'l: +1-503-894-6022 Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-800-792-5285 ...