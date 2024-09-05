The report provides comprehensive insights into the global Meningococcal Vaccines market, highlighting the significant growth potential of the Quadrivalent Meningococcal Vaccines segment, which is expected to reach US$2.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.1%. Additionally, the Bivalent Meningococcal Vaccines segment is forecasted to grow at a 4.6% CAGR over the next seven years. The report offers a detailed regional analysis, with particular emphasis on the U.S. market, estimated at $1.1 billion in 2023, and China, which is projected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR to reach $849.7 million by 2030. Other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific, are also analyzed for growth trends.

The report features comprehensive market data, including independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. In-depth regional analysis covers key markets worldwide, offering valuable insights into regional dynamics. The report also includes profiles of major companies, such as Baxter International, Inc., Bio-Med Pvt., Ltd., and GlaxoSmithKline PLC, providing insights into their market presence across different geographies.

How is the Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

