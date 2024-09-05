(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "TechVision 50: 50 Emerging Technologies and Materials That Will Shape the Future" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

TechVision50 is guide to the 50 greatest opportunities in Advanced Technologies and Materials at the mid-point of 2024. This analysis provides a spotlight on the significant untapped potential within next-generation technologies and materials.

In the rapidly changing market landscape of 2024, where technological and materials advancements are massively impacting all sectors, it is essential to identify, invest in, and leverage these opportunities to maintain market progress and ensure sustainable growth. TechVision 50 is a comprehensive market report that delves into the cutting-edge innovations poised to revolutionize industries and society. It provides in-depth analysis of each technology's current state, market potential, key players, and projected impact across various sectors.

The report offers valuable insights for investors, policymakers, and industry leaders, highlighting potential disruptions, opportunities, and challenges. With expert commentary, easily-digested analysis and data-driven forecasts, TechVision 50 serves as an essential guide for navigating the rapidly evolving landscape of transformative technologies and materials.

Why is it important?



Climate change mitigation: DACCS can help reduce atmospheric CO2 levels, which is crucial in the fight against climate change.

Achieving net-zero emissions: Many countries and organizations have set goals to achieve netzero emissions by mid-century. DACCS can play a significant role in offsetting emissions from hardto-abate sectors, such as aviation and agriculture. Complementing other carbon reduction strategies: DACCS can work alongside other efforts, such as renewable energy adoption and energy efficiency improvements, to reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions. Providing a long-term solution: Unlike some other carbon capture methods, DACCS can remove CO2 that has already been emitted, making it a valuable tool for addressing the cumulative effects of past emissions.

What industries will it impact?



Energy sector: DACCS can be integrated with power plants, allowing them to capture and store CO2 emissions, thereby reducing their carbon footprint.

Oil and gas industry: Some oil and gas companies are investing in DACCS to offset their emissions and potentially use captured CO2 for enhanced oil recovery (EOR).

Manufacturing and industrial processes: Industries with high CO2 emissions, such as cement and steel production, can benefit from DACCS to reduce their environmental impact.

Transportation: DACCS can help offset emissions from the transportation sector, particularly in areas where electrification is challenging, such as aviation and long-distance shipping.

Agriculture and forestry: DACCS can complement land-based carbon sequestration efforts, such as afforestation and reforestation, to maximize CO2 removal from the atmosphere.

Carbon markets and trading: As carbon pricing and emissions trading systems develop, DACCS projects can generate carbon credits, creating new opportunities for investment and revenue generation. Waste management: Captured CO2 can be utilized in various applications, such as the production of synthetic fuels, plastics, and other materials, potentially creating new opportunities in the waste management sector.

Key Topics Covered:



Direct Air Carbon Capture and Storage (DACCS)- Technology, Markets and Market Players

Personalized Medicine - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Bio-based Energetics - Materials, Markets and Market Players

Humanoid Robots - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Sodium-ion Batteries - Materials, Markets and Market Players

Quantum Sensors - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

MicroLED Displays - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Brain-computer interfaces - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Gridscale Wireless Energy Transmission and Charging - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Quantum Computing - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Industrial Metaverse - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Post-quantum Cryptography - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Quantum Dot short-wave infrared (SWIR) Sensing in AI and Machine vision - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Biologically Inspired AI - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

4D printing - Materials, Markets and Market Players

Metamaterials - Materials, Markets and Market Players

AI Chips - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Hyperspectral Imaging - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Millimetre wave and Terahertz Technologies - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Green Hydrogen - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Biomanufacturing - Materials, Markets and Market Players

Biocatalysts - Materials, Markets and Market Players

Soft Robotics - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Shape Memory Materials - Materials, Markets and Market Players

Materials Informatics - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Transparent Electronics - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Regenerative Agriculture - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Bioprinting - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

RNA Therapeutics - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Neuromorphic Computing - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Conductive Carbon Nanomaterials - Materials, Markets and Market Players

Liquid Metal Alloys - Materials, Markets and Market Players

Advanced Ceramics - Materials, Markets and Market Players

Mycelium Composites - Materials, Markets and Market Players

Self-Healing Materials - Materials, Markets and Market Players

Transparent Solar Panels - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Chemical Recycling - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Carbon Removal Concrete - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Edible Coatings - Materials, Markets and Market Players

Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs) - Materials, Markets and Market Players

Bio-based and Degradable Batteries - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Synthetic Biology - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Generative Biology - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Quantum Batteries - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Agrivoltaics - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Wearable Energy Harvesting - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

Perovskite Materials - Materials, Markets and Market Players

Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) - Technologies, Markets and Market Players Heat Batteries - Technologies, Markets and Market Players

