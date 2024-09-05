SUBTONOMY Will Showcase Its New Support Solution For 5G FWA, And Its Brand New AI-Powered API For Chatbot Solutions.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Delivering world-class, innovative technical customer support solution to the world's telcosCustomers don't care how they're connected, they just want a reliable connection wherever they're located and whatever they're doing. But sometimes even with the best planning, maintenance and management things can go wrong, and this is when technical customer support is really put to the test. Whether it's a problem affecting one customer or a whole group of customers, how a telco deals with it has a major impact on customer loyalty and satisfaction.This is where Subtonomy comes in. A one-stop shop for experience data, Subtonomy enables telcos to offer personalized support across ALL channels and ALL networks for ALL their services. Its ML-powered platform brings together data from a wide range of sources – including passive probes, BSS & OSS, cells, devices, outdoor units, routers and more – to create an accurate, real-time picture of what customers are actually experiencing. The result is a 360 degree view of real-time service experience, which empowers self-service channels and gives service teams the insight they need to rapidly triage and fix customer's problems.At Network X 2024, Subtonomy will showcase some of the latest additions to its powerful technical customer support suite – which is specifically designed to ensure telcos can meet today's challenges and capitalize on tomorrow's opportunities.New! Support for 5G FWA5G FWA plays a vital role in closing the digital divide by providing high-quality broadband in hard-to-connect areas. Subtonomy assists telcos to make a success of 5G FWA initiatives by simplifying and supporting self-installation via an intuitive mobile app, which helps customers get off to a great start. If a problem later occurs, they're usually able to fix it themselves via their app, but if they need more help Subtonomy ensures agents can see all the actions a customer has taken to date (such as whether they've already performed a troubleshoot or a speed test), so there's no need to repeat any information. Agents can instantly see what cell the outdoor unit is connected to, and whether it's the allocated FWA cell. Expert recommendations and insights will light up their dashboard, enabling them to instantly spot service anomalies caused by cell congestion, recommend outdoor unit updates, or suggest relocation adjustments.New! Support for AI-powered chatbotsWherever a telco is on its chatbot journey, Subtonomy can help. By bringing together all the data into one place, building Large Language Models (LLMs) becomes far easier, faster and cheaper. But we're not finished there. Our new API is instrumental in providing the data needed to ensure chatbots can answer technical support questions for individual customers using natural language queries. And because Subtonomy is ISO 27001 certified (the gold standard in information security), we ensure that customer data remains both secure and compliant with all telco standards.Meet at Network X to discuss the future of technical customer supportSubtonomy brings you pragmatic solutions to your biggest technical customer support issues today. Why not book a meeting or stop by our meeting room to discuss how we can help you innovate your customer experience quickly, cost-effectively and with minimal disruption.Let's connect!Meet us 8-10 October at Network X in the Paris Expo, Porte de Versailles, Paris (Meeting Room 13 )..For telecoms operators and solutions integrators book a meeting to find out how Subtonomy can elevate and streamline your customer care operations. This can include a customized demo, along with targeted discussions and expert guidance. To book a meeting with Fredrik Edwall, EVP Sales & Marketing please click here ..For analysts and journalists book a meeting to discuss key new trends in customer support operations, including new customer expectations, as well as the impact of new service offerings (such as 5G FWA and new technologies such as 5G and AI). To book a briefing please click here.About SubtonomyIn today's fast-paced world, customer expectations are sky-high. Subtonomy, the only telecom product provider dedicated to technical customer support, delivers AI and ML-powered, real-time insights into customer experiences across any network - whether it's 2G, 5G, FWA, or beyond.We empower telecom operators to deliver seamless, personalized support at the speed of now. From isolating issues instantly to enabling proactive care, our easy-to-use applications drive superior customer experiences and operational efficiency. Trusted by telecom operators since 2012, we're proud to have a 100% satisfied client base and to have been finalists in the 2022 & 2023 World Communications Awards for Total Experience.At Subtonomy, we're on a mission to Rethink Telecom Support - Are you With Us?To find out more about how Subtonomy is reshaping customer support and helping deliver stellar customer experiences today see Subtonomy's website.

