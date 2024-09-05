Dassault Systèmes: Declaration Of The Number Of Outstanding Shares And Voting Rights As Of August 31, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France - September 5, 2024

Declaration of the number of outstanding shares and

rights as of August 31, 2024

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced below the total number of its outstanding shares and voting rights as of August 31, 2024, according to articles 223-16 and 221-3 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers.

Number of outstanding shares: 1,339,313,330

Number of voting rights*: 2,013,085,275

*The total number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of the total number of outstanding shares, even if the voting rights attached thereto are suspended, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers relating to the method for calculating the percentages of holdings in shares and in voting rights. We invite our shareholders to refer to this article should they need to declare crossing of thresholds.

Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:

Dassault Systèmes, Investor Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address:

###

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3D EXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all –consumers, patients and citizens.

Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 350,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit

Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations Team FTI Consulting

Béatrix Martinez: Arnaud de Cheffontaines: +33 1 47 03 69 48

+33 1 61 62 40 73 / 69 24 Jamie Ricketts: +44 20 3727 Tom Blundell: +44 20 3727 1600

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

Corporate / France

Arnaud Malherbe: +33 1 61 62 87

© Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3D EXPERIENCE, the 3DS logo, the Compass icon, IFWE, 3DEXCITE, 3DVIA, BIOVIA, CATIA, CENTRIC PLM, DELMIA, ENOVIA, GEOVIA, MEDIDATA, NETVIBES, OUTSCALE, SIMULIA and SOLIDWORKS are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a European company (Societas Europaea) incorporated under French law, and registered with the Versailles trade and companies registry under number 322 306 440, or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners. Use of any Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries trademarks is subject to their express written approval.

Attachment

Dassault Systèmes: declaration of the number of outstanding shares and voting rights as of August 31, 2024