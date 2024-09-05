Sosyete Nago Mourns The Passing Of Manbo Dana Jackson

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock)

Boston, MA – Haitian Vodou House, Sosyete Nago, is an international organization involved in a difficult and emotional scenario involving a member. After conducting a regularly scheduled initiation in Haiti, one of the participants, Manbo Dana Jackson, faced severe challenges at a local hospital and did not survive. Despite facing complex and logistical challenges in Haiti, all parties are relieved the deceased arrived back in the U.S. on Friday, August 16.

Official statement from Sosyete Nago to the public:“We thank you for the outpouring of love and support during this time as we mourn the passing and transition of our cherished member, Manbo Dana Jackson. Her untimely passing in Jacmel, Haiti, on Monday, July 22, 2024, which came shortly after her initiation, was a profound shock to us all. After Manbo Dana transitioned, we worked tirelessly with her family to repatriate her to the United States. We hold her and her family in our thoughts and prayers, as her soul journeys to rest in peace.”

Manbo Dana Jackson (pictured above) will be laid to rest in Virginia, and arrangements for her burial and services will be determined by her family. Details about public services will be posted online as they become available. For those wishing to honor Manbo Dana's memory, donations can be made to Angel Wings International or Partners in Health to support the improvement of healthcare systems in Haiti.

Vodou, meaning“Spirit” or“God,” shares similarities with other major religions. In Vodou, spirits are invoked to assist with everyday matters and with rituals. Characteristics include drumming, singing, and dancing, which help facilitate communication with ancestors and deceased loved ones. Common practices in Vodou also encompass herbalism, the use of sacred items, and divination techniques.

About Sosyete Nago

Sosyete Nago is a strong and authentic house of Haitian Vodou, headquartered in Boston and Jacmel, Haiti. Founded by Manbo Maude (Antiola Bon Manbo) in the mid-1990s, we are dedicated to sharing the strength and beauty of our tradition with those who will reciprocate the respect and honesty that our elders and teachers have always insisted upon.

For press inquiries, contact Marie Driven Theodore at Playbook MG via email.

Media Contact

Company Name: Playbook MG

Contact Person: Marie Driven Theodore

Email: Send Email

Phone: 646.529.9349

Country: United States

Website:



Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. eTrendystock make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact [email protected]