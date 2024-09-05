Memorialcare Named Official Healthcare Sponsor Of Long Beach State Athletics

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

MemorialCare has been named the official care sponsor of Long Beach State Athletics . This five-year partnership, extending through June 30, 2029, will increase the awareness of important initiatives throughout Long Beach State Athletics' season.

"Considering our rich history with California State University Long Beach, and as one of the largest health care providers in Long Beach, it seemed like a perfect fit," says Blair Kent, CEO, MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach. "Continuing to expand this private-public partnership and bringing health awareness and education to Athletics just makes sense."

MemorialCare and Long Beach State have a strong organic connection as they both operate in the city of Long Beach. MemorialCare is one of the largest health care providers in the area, while Long Beach State is a prominent California State University located in the same city. In fact, more than 800 current MemorialCare employees throughout Los Angeles and Orange County are Long Beach State alumni.

Two years ago, MemorialCare and Long Beach State announced they were teaming up to create a new clinic on the university campus that will combine clinical education with clinical practice – a partnership unique to the state of California. The partnership aims to transform health care education, increase the number of allied health practitioners entering the workforce, and promote health equity in the community.

Throughout Long Beach State Athletics' season, MemorialCare will be the game sponsor for multiple sports, including men's and women's volleyball, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball, women's soccer, and men's and women's water polo. MemorialCare will support health education messaging and awareness throughout various games. The partnership with MemorialCare was created with Long Beach Athletics in conjunction with Learfield's Beach Sports.

"As a leading health care provider in Southern California and pillar in the city of Long Beach, we are excited to partner with MemorialCare to highlight the very best of their services and resources through Long Beach State Athletics," says Bobby

Smitheran, executive director of athletics, Long Beach State Athletics. "Healthy living is a core belief we share with MemorialCare, and this partnership will unite our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and the Long Beach community in that shared mission."

In addition to being game sponsors, MemorialCare will partner with select student athletes to shadow nurses at Long Beach Medical Center and participate in special visits with pediatric patients at Miller Children's & Women's.



"As a teaching hospital we will partner with athletes studying health care to look for ways to bring them to in to visit our hospitals to bring joy to our patients and at the same time learn more about the medical field," says Kent. "MemorialCare is always looking for ways to give back to the community, and we are excited to use this partnership to encourage aspiring health care professionals to continue to pursue their studies."

This collaboration reflects MemorialCare's ongoing dedication to enhancing community health and supporting the next generation of healthcare leaders.

Beach Sports Properties, the locally based team of Learfield – the media and technology company powering college sports – is the exclusive multimedia rights holder for Long Beach State Athletics and handles all sponsorships, in-venue signage, and advertising on behalf of Long Beach State.

About MemorialCare

MemorialCare

is a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare delivery system with 225 care locations, including leading hospitals-Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Long Beach Medical Center, and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach; MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians;

MemorialCare Research Program; MemorialCare Select Health Plan; and numerous outpatient health, imaging, surgery, urgent care, physical therapy, breast health and dialysis centers throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties. Accolades include Nation's Best Health Systems and Workplaces, Top 50 U.S. Hospitals and Cardiovascular Hospitals, 10 Largest Children's Hospitals, 100 Best Hospitals - Spine and Prostate Surgeries, Best of Orange County and Long Beach Hospitals and Medical Groups, U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals and "high performing" in 31 clinical categories, and Newsweek World's Best Hospitals, Top 100 Hospitals, Best Maternity Hospitals – and more. Visit memorialcare .



About Long Beach State Athletics

Long Beach State participates in 19 varsity sports at the Division I level of NCAA collegiate athletics. Founded in 1949, "The Beach" began intercollegiate competition the next year and has maintained uninterrupted status within Division I since that time. Long Beach State's student-athletes compete at the highest level, graduate at high rates and many have gone on to play professionally both domestically and abroad. Long Beach State has won 15 national championships and has had a representative at every Summer Olympic Games since the school's founding, beginning in 1952. Visit .

About Learfield

Learfield is the leading media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 12,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan

experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

