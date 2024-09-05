Nissan CEO reveals the all-new Patrol from Abu Dhabi to the World

(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, UAE (4 September 2024) – Nissan unveiled the all-new Patrol to the world at a spectacular event in Abu Dhabi last night, showcasing its rich legacy and ushering in an exciting new chapter in the iconic SUV’s illustrious history. Hosted under the theme of “Nissan Patrol Middle East Odyssey”, the event was attended by Nissan’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Makoto Uchida, who unveiled the seventh-generation Patrol as it emerged from between the desert dunes, symbolizing its lasting heritage of conquering the toughest terrains.

The premiere, which brought together over 600 guests, including royals, VIPs, global Nissan executives, partners, and media, was also livestreamed to audiences across the globe on broadcast and social media platforms. Spotlighting the Patrol’s design evolution, engineering excellence, and groundbreaking innovation, presentations were delivered by Nissan executives, including Alfonso Albaisa, Senior Vice President of Global Design, and Ivan Espinosa, Chief Planning Officer.

Celebrating the Patrol’s seven-decade evolution, the event commenced with an immersive journey blending the traditions of Japan with those of the Middle East, featuring a series of captivating performances, including a recital by an Emirati poet, a dance by the renowned Japanese group Fabulous Sisters, and a stunning light display. The performances incorporated 3D mapping which seamlessly merged the desert landscape with the Patrol’s adventurous spirit, creating an immersive and visually striking experience for all attendees.

Makoto Uchida said: “The Patrol is the longest uninterrupted product line in Nissan’s history. Thanks to the passion and effort of our teams at Nissan over many decades, it has consistently maintained its off-road heritage while integrating refinement and innovation. The Middle East has always been a market where the Nissan Patrol has a deep emotional connection, and so it is only fitting that we chose this region for the global debut of the seventh-generation model. The all-new Patrol also marks the first of five SUVs to be introduced in the Middle East as part of our global business plan, The Arc, underscoring Nissan’s commitment to customer needs and the region as a whole.”

As part of the journey, guests were treated to a dedicated Heritage Zone that displayed previous generations of the Patrol, from its beginnings as a rugged utility vehicle in 1951 to its current position as a symbol of power and prestige. The event also included a powerful tribute to Patrol drivers across the globe, with flags of the nations where the Patrol continues to leave its mark. This symbolic gesture celebrated the SUV’s far-reaching legacy and deep connection with its loyal customers, underscoring its status as a global icon.

Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President, President Middle East, KSA - Nissan, INFINITI, added: "The Middle East, a region of key importance, continues to play a pivotal role in Nissan’s global strategy, serving as the perfect stage for the world debut of the All-New Patrol. This momentous occasion is a testament to the loyalty of our customers and the invaluable support of our regional partners, who have played a key role in the Patrol’s enduring legacy as an icon of power and prestige across the Middle East for nearly seventy years.”

Powering the All-New Patrol are two engine options: a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6, producing an impressive 425HP and 700Nm of torque, and a naturally aspirated 3.8-liter V6, offering 316HP and 386Nm of torque. Both engines are paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission, enhancing on- and off-road performance while improving fuel efficiency.

The exterior design is an evolution of the Patrol’s signature look, featuring a striking V-motion grille, Adaptive Driving Beam headlights, and a distinctive full-width light bar at the rear. Inside, the Patrol offers a premium cabin experience with advanced infotainment systems, including a 28.6-inch Monolith display and Klipsch Premium Audio System.

The All-New Nissan Patrol is available for booking at Nissan’s partner network across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East region, with prices starting from USD$ 65,000. Prices vary from market to market.





