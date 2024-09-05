Russia's Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,200 In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russia has lost an estimated 621,550 and officers killed or wounded, including 1,200 in the past 24 hours.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed 8,624 Russian tanks (+6 in the past day), 16,869 (+21) armored fighting vehicles, 17,725 (+31) artillery systems, 1,177 multiple rocket launchers, 940 air defense systems, 368 warplanes, 328 helicopters, 14,658 (+42) UAVs, 2,587 (+7) cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 24,044 (+37) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,024 (+10) units of specialized equipment.

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.