Russian Army Kills Two Residents Of Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian killed two residents and 10 others in the Donetsk region on September 4.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“Russians killed two residents of the Donetsk region: in Kostiantynivka and Kurakhove. Another 10 people were wounded in the region over the day,” wrote Filashkin.

Nearly 2,290 children living in areas of active hostilities inregion

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 2,727 people have been killed and 5,965 others wounded in the Donetsk region. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As Ukrinform reported, on September 4, the Russian army shelled Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region with a Smerch multiple launch rocket system, killing one person and injuring four others.