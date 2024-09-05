General Staff: 138 Combat Clashes At Front In Past Day, Pokrovsk Sector Remains Hottest

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 138 combat engagements occurred on the front lines in Ukraine. Most of the took place in the Pokrovsk sector, with 52 recorded assaults.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 08:00 on September 5, Ukrinform reports.

“Over the past day, 138 combat engagements were recorded,” the report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued offensive and assault operations. Two combat engagements took place. All of them took place in the vicinity of Vovchansk. Occupiers were actively using UAVs for attacks.

In the Kupiansk sector, the number of attacks increased to 17 over the past day. Ukrainian defense forces repelled all enemy assaults near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova, Berestove and Miasozharivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces thwarted 27 enemy attacks near Druzheliubivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Novosadove, Nevske and Torske.

In the Siversk sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled four assault attacks. The enemy attempted to advance near Verkhniokamianske and Ivano-Daryivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian forces thwarted six enemy attempts to break through the defensive lines. Russian troops, supported by aircraft, focused their main efforts in the area of Chasiv Yar and Kalynivka.

Invaders persisted in their activities in the Toretsk sector. In total, the enemy attacked the Ukrainian positions 15 times in the areas of Nelipivka, Toretsk and New York. They carried out air strikes with drones.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 52 assaults and attacks in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Selidove, Mykolaivka and Myroliubivka, where the invaders, supported by aircraft, attempted to dislodge Ukrainian units out of their positions.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces stopped enemy attacks near Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Krasnohorivka, where the enemy tried to break through the Ukrainian defensive lines 46 times.

In the Vremivka sector, Russian troops made four assaults on Ukrainian positions near Kostiantynivka and Vodiane.

In the Orikhiv sector, two combat clashes took place in the areas of Robotyne and Novoandriivka.

In the Dnipro River sector, the occupiers persisted in their efforts to dislodge the Ukrainian Defense Forces from their positions. The five attacks launched by Russian troops were unsuccessful.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains unchanged. No signs of enemy offensive group formation has been recorded.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue operations in the Kursk region.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the occupiers maintain a military presence, shelling settlements from Russia's territory, and conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities against Ukraine.

Fighting continues along almost the entire contact line. Ukrainian soldiers are holding back enemy attacks. Ukrainian artillery, reconnaissance, aircraft and unmanned aerial systems are depleting the enemy's forces.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas with 14 missiles and carried out 72 air strikes, involving 100 combat aircraft. In addition, Russians launched shelling attacks more than 4,100 times, 107 of them from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes in the areas of Nova Sloboda, Yampil, Yunakivka in the Sumy region; Tokarivka, Kruhliakivka in the Kharkiv region; Makiivka, Nevske in the Luhansk region; Novosadove, Chasiv Yar, Druzhba, Dyliivka, Toretsk, Hrodivka, Mykhailivka, Heorhiivka, Krasnohorivka, Ukrainsk, Bohoiavlenka, Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

Yesterday, the Ukrainian Air Force, missile forces and artillery units conducted six strikes targeting enemy personnel clusters, two air defense systems and two other important enemy targets.

As reported, the Russian army lost nearly 1,200 troops in Ukraine in the past day.

Photo: 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo