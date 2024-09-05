Trinity Group Showcases Expertise At Jakarta Halal Expo 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai, UAE - September 5, 2024 - Trinity Group proudly announces its participation in the prestigious Jakarta Halal 2024, where we had the opportunity to showcase our leading business setup services and engage with professionals and stakeholders.



At the expo, Trinity Group was prominently featured, underscoring our commitment to supporting businesses seeking to establish a presence in the UAE. Our presence at this high-profile event reaffirmed our dedication to providing top-notch business solutions in the halal sector and beyond.



The event was marked by an engaging conference and a series of insightful discussions, highlighted by a keynote speech from Trinity Group's CEO, Simon Hanley. In his address, Hanley elaborated on the evolving business landscape in Dubai and the UAE, shedding light on the opportunities available for halal businesses and emphasizing the strategic advantages of partnering with Trinity Group.



In addition to the keynote speech, Hanley participated in a podcast, where he shared his vision for the future of business development in the region and discussed how Trinity Group is uniquely positioned to offer comprehensive support services to our clients. His insights were well-received, further establishing Trinity Group as a thought leader in the industry.



The Jakarta Halal Expo provided an excellent platform for networking and fostering new business relationships. We are excited about the opportunities that emerged from this event and look forward to continuing our mission of delivering exceptional business setup services to our clients.



For more information about Trinity Group and our services, please visit



About Trinity Group



Trinity Group is a leading business setup consultancy based in Dubai, UAE, offering end-to-end solutions for companies looking to establish and grow their operations in the region. Our comprehensive services include business formation, tax and accounting, banking assistance, PRO services, and more. With a track record of success and a commitment to excellence, Trinity Group is your trusted partner for business success in the UAE.



