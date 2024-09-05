Notification On Transactions In The Issuer's Securities
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) We present the received notification regarding the transaction with „INVL Technology“ shares (a purchase-sale transaction within the „Invalda INVL“ group).
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
INVL technology Managing Partner
e-mail ...
Attachment
INVL Technology_notification_Invalda INVL_2024 09 04
MENAFN05092024004107003653ID1108638743
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.