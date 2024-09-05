Notification About Disposal Of Votes And Acquisition Of Votes
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company presents the received notifications regarding the loss of votes and the Acquisition of directly held votes (a purchase-sale transaction within the „Invalda INVL“ group).
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
INVL technology Managing Partner
e-mail ...
Attachments
INC1L_disposal of voting rights by INVL Life_2024 09 04
INC1L_acquisition of voting rights by Invalda INVL_2024 09 04
MENAFN05092024004107003653ID1108638742
