عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Notification About Disposal Of Votes And Acquisition Of Votes


9/5/2024 3:00:58 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company presents the received notifications regarding the loss of votes and the Acquisition of directly held votes (a purchase-sale transaction within the „Invalda INVL“ group).


The person authorized to provide additional information:
Kazimieras Tonkūnas
INVL technology Managing Partner
e-mail ...

Attachments

  • INC1L_disposal of voting rights by INVL Life_2024 09 04
  • INC1L_acquisition of voting rights by Invalda INVL_2024 09 04

MENAFN05092024004107003653ID1108638742


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search