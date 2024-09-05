Notification About Disposal Of Votes And Acquisition Of Votes

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company presents the received notifications regarding the loss of votes and the of directly held votes (a purchase-sale transaction within the „Invalda INVL“ group).

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.