Qatar Chairs Meeting Of GCC Permanent Committee For Combating Terrorism

Riyadh: The State of Qatar chaired the 17th meeting of the Permanent Committee for Combating in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The two-day meeting was held at the GCC General Secretariat headquarters in Riyadh.

Secretary of the National Counter-Terrorism Committee at the of Interior Colonel Khalid Ali Al Kaabi represented Qatar's in the meeting. The meeting discussed various agenda items and made appropriate decisions.