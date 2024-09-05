Dominic Khoo Expands His Influence In The Luxury Watch Industry, Becoming Shareholder In Leading Swiss Watch Manufacturers

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dominic Khoo, a prominent figure in the luxury watch industry, is making significant strides by expanding his portfolio. Now a shareholder in top Swiss watch manufacturers and related luxury ventures, Khoo continues to shape the future of horology with his deep expertise and strategic vision.



Khoo, who began his formal training in 2006 with the world-renowned watch auction house Antiquorum, has since become a recognized expert in the field. His passion for luxury timepieces, coupled with an astute understanding of the market, has led him to invest across multiple sectors within the industry. From the intricate art of Swiss watchmaking to the consumer experience in luxury retail, Khoo is involved in every stage of the value chain.



“Becoming a shareholder in Swiss watch manufacturers allows me to contribute directly to the innovation and craftsmanship that have long defined the industry,” said Khoo.“It's an exciting time for horology, and I'm thrilled to be part of shaping the future of luxury watches.”

