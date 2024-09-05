Statement Re Change Of Corporate Adviser
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC
(AQSE: DXSP)
Change of Adviser
DXS International plc (AQSE: DXSP) ("DXS" or the "Company"), the digital clinical decision support company, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Hybridan LLP as its AQSE Corporate Adviser with immediate effect. Hybridan remains AQSE Corporate Broker to the Company.
The Directors of DXS accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement
Contacts:
David Immelman
Chief Executive
DXS International plc
...
Tel: 01252 719800
Claire Louise Noyce
AQSE Stock Exchange Corporate Adviser & Corporate Broker
Hybridan LLP
...
Tel: +44 20 3764 2341
About DXS:
DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.
