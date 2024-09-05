(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 5th September 2024 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec plc (“Investec”). Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 4th September 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 9,785 Lowest price per share (pence): 668.00 Highest price per share (pence): 681.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 675.1125

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,334,180 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,334,180 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 675.1125 9,785 668.00 681.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 04 September 2024 08:02:51 120 674.00 XLON 00296624496TRLO1 04 September 2024 08:27:28 123 669.00 XLON 00296642285TRLO1 04 September 2024 08:35:01 113 669.00 XLON 00296647967TRLO1 04 September 2024 08:35:29 115 669.00 XLON 00296648281TRLO1 04 September 2024 08:37:50 122 668.00 XLON 00296650071TRLO1 04 September 2024 11:06:54 114 675.00 XLON 00296765663TRLO1 04 September 2024 11:09:59 100 674.00 XLON 00296765868TRLO1 04 September 2024 11:09:59 22 674.00 XLON 00296765869TRLO1 04 September 2024 12:09:23 118 673.00 XLON 00296767785TRLO1 04 September 2024 12:09:23 954 673.00 XLON 00296767786TRLO1 04 September 2024 12:09:23 105 672.00 XLON 00296767787TRLO1 04 September 2024 12:09:23 7 672.00 XLON 00296767788TRLO1 04 September 2024 12:19:42 600 673.00 XLON 00296768646TRLO1 04 September 2024 12:19:42 1,899 673.00 XLON 00296768647TRLO1 04 September 2024 12:19:42 28 672.00 XLON 00296768648TRLO1 04 September 2024 12:19:42 323 672.00 XLON 00296768649TRLO1 04 September 2024 12:19:42 8 672.00 XLON 00296768650TRLO1 04 September 2024 12:19:48 203 672.00 XLON 00296768654TRLO1 04 September 2024 12:19:48 5 672.00 XLON 00296768655TRLO1 04 September 2024 12:31:58 240 673.00 XLON 00296768957TRLO1 04 September 2024 12:39:41 113 672.00 XLON 00296769400TRLO1 04 September 2024 12:39:41 112 672.00 XLON 00296769401TRLO1 04 September 2024 12:41:37 243 673.00 XLON 00296769549TRLO1 04 September 2024 13:21:13 120 675.00 XLON 00296771314TRLO1 04 September 2024 13:21:14 114 673.00 XLON 00296771315TRLO1 04 September 2024 14:02:27 121 675.00 XLON 00296772813TRLO1 04 September 2024 14:17:17 90 675.00 XLON 00296773361TRLO1 04 September 2024 14:54:29 117 681.00 XLON 00296775784TRLO1 04 September 2024 14:54:29 310 681.00 XLON 00296775785TRLO1 04 September 2024 15:01:05 121 679.00 XLON 00296776476TRLO1 04 September 2024 15:01:06 121 676.00 XLON 00296776477TRLO1 04 September 2024 15:25:45 117 676.00 XLON 00296778770TRLO1 04 September 2024 15:46:58 259 677.00 XLON 00296780435TRLO1 04 September 2024 15:52:38 117 677.00 XLON 00296780706TRLO1 04 September 2024 16:10:58 117 679.00 XLON 00296782272TRLO1 04 September 2024 16:15:41 239 679.00 XLON 00296782783TRLO1 04 September 2024 16:15:41 117 679.00 XLON 00296782784TRLO1 04 September 2024 16:15:41 79 678.00 XLON 00296782785TRLO1 04 September 2024 16:16:04 287 678.00 XLON 00296782800TRLO1 04 September 2024 16:16:04 79 678.00 XLON 00296782801TRLO1 04 September 2024 16:20:48 160 680.00 XLON 00296783150TRLO1 04 September 2024 16:25:59 23 680.00 XLON 00296783591TRLO1 04 September 2024 16:25:59 294 680.00 XLON 00296783592TRLO1 04 September 2024 16:25:59 41 680.00 XLON 00296783593TRLO1 04 September 2024 16:26:02 75 680.00 XLON 00296783646TRLO1 04 September 2024 16:26:02 39 680.00 XLON 00296783647TRLO1 04 September 2024 16:26:02 40 680.00 XLON 00296783648TRLO1 04 September 2024 16:26:02 39 680.00 XLON 00296783649TRLO1 04 September 2024 16:26:02 39 680.00 XLON 00296783650TRLO1 04 September 2024 16:26:09 362 681.00 XLON 00296783672TRLO1 04 September 2024 16:28:20 361 681.00 XLON 00296783860TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970