Alamo Letter Society Appoints Lance Phillips As Limestone, Tx. County Chair. Plaque Dedication Tuesday October 8, 2024

The most famous letter in Texas History.

Alamo Letter Founder Slone McNutt at Dedication in Hood County

The Col William Travis Victory or Death Letter for the Hood County Courthouse

The famous Travis Alamo letter will be read by Congressman Pete Sessions who proudly represents the Texas 17th Congressional District

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Alamo Letter Society is honored to announce the appointment of Lance Phillips of Mexia, Texas, as the Alamo Letter Society Chair in Limestone County. The Society is gifting a 203 pound plaque containing all 220 words of the Col. William Barrett Travis“Victory of Death” letter from the Alamo to every courthouse in Texas.

The Limestone County Dedication will take place in Groesbeck, the county seat, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, at 5:30 pm. The famous letter will be read by Congressman Pete Sessions. Born and raised in Waco, Texas, Congressman Pete Sessions proudly represents the Texas 17th Congressional District including his hometown of Waco, as well as Huntsville, Nacogdoches, Lufkin, and Round Rock. He and Chairman Phillips have been close friends for decades.

Mr. Lance Phillips, a rancher and 35-year veteran of the oil business, is a multi-generational Texan. Chairman Phillips said, "The oldest home in Nacogdoches belonged to my four times great grandparents Adolphus and Eva Sterne. Sterne was a financier and recruiter during the Texas Revolution, while Eva served as Sam Houston's godmother. Being part of what Rosser Newton and Bill McNutt have created is truly special for me, my family, and our county."

Limestone County is located in Central Texas about thirty miles due east of Waco. The Limestone County seat is Groesbeck, near the county's center. The county was created in 1846. Mexia, its largest community, is approximately eighty miles south of Dallas. The area that became Limestone County was home to the Tawakoni, or, Tehuacana, and Waco Indians.

Lee William“Bill” McNutt, of Corsicana, Texas, of the Collin Street Bakery family, is the Co-Founder of the Alamo Letter Society. Bill stated, "East Texas is blessed to have a proven leader in Lance Phillips. Like William Barrett Travis, his love of Texas is unsurpassed.”

The Alamo Letter Society originated from a 13-year-old Texas student, Sloane McNutt, while on a family trip to the Alamo in January 2023. While looking at William Barrett Travis' historic“Victory or Death” letter on a bronze plaque in front of the Alamo chapel, Sloane asked her father, Bill McNutt,“Why do people have to go all the way to the Alamo to see the letter? This plaque with the letter should be all over Texas!” With this question in mind, the idea for the Alamo Letter Society was born.

Chairman Lance Phillips went on to say, "The quintessential statement of the Texas Spirit is bound up in the letter of the Alamo Commander Travis. It is one of the great letters in the English language dedicated to the cause of Freedom."

McNutt recruited his fellow Vanderbilt University graduate, Rosser Newton, Sr., and US Army SGM (Ret) John Vick to aid in the creation of this organization. The Alamo Letter Society launched on Veterans Day in 2023 with the following mission statement: To educate current and future Texans about their forefathers' armed struggle for Freedom and Liberty through the placement of a large bronze plaque containing Col. William Barrett Travis's Alamo "Victory or Death" letter, in all 254 Texas Courthouses.

“The spirit of the Alamo Letter has been carried by the generations of Texas fighting men to every Battlefield. The Texas soldier always finds a way forward,” said John Vick, Co-Founder & Chairman of the 501(c)(3).

The Alamo letter, written by William Barrett Travis on February 24, 1836, was only 220 words long and is regarded by history as an emblem of freedom. The Alamo Letter Society is dedicated to the two leading Tejanos of the Texas Revolution, Jose Antonio Navarro and Juan Seguín.

“Travis' Alamo letter shows us today the essential qualities of being Texan: duty, honor, and self-sacrifice,” said Rosser Newton, Co-Founder. Congressman Sessions said, "“As the siege continued, hope of freedom for Texas gave the men at the Alamo determination and grit. Colonel William Barrett Travis delivered for the ages his request that became a calling for what Texans today continue to embody, Victory or Death. I am honored to participate in this dedication in Limestone County, Texas, with my dear friend of three decades, Lance Phillips.”

The Alamo Letter Society exists to educate school children, new Texans, and future generations of their forefathers' fight for Liberty, and Freedom, through the placement of a large, bronze plaque containing the Alamo letter at each of the 254 courthouses in the Lone Star State. For more information, visit

