Modelhane By Podna Architects Wins Silver In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Modelhane

Innovative Office and Production Design Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Modelhane by Podna Architects as the Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of Modelhane's innovative and exceptional design within the interior design industry.Modelhane's award-winning design showcases the seamless integration of an office and a handbag production workshop, offering a fresh perspective on workspace design. The simple, light, and permeable space setup, combined with minimal partitions and varying brick geometries, creates a cohesive yet distinct atmosphere that optimizes functionality and aesthetics. This innovative approach aligns with current trends in the interior design industry, where the focus is on creating efficient, visually appealing, and purpose-driven spaces.The design of Modelhane stands out for its ability to incorporate the precision and hygiene of a production workshop with the ambiance of an art gallery and laboratory. The use of light colors and the strategic placement of the colored bags as focal points contribute to the unique and captivating environment. The transparent and minimalist interior architecture, inspired by the existing waffle structure on the ceiling, concrete, and an all-glass facade, further enhances the overall aesthetic appeal and functionality of the space.The recognition bestowed upon Modelhane by the A' Interior Design Awards serves as a testament to Podna Architects' commitment to excellence and innovation in interior design. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects within the firm and influence industry standards, as it showcases the potential for creating highly functional and visually striking spaces that seamlessly blend different elements and purposes.Modelhane was designed by a talented team of architects from Podna Architects, including Lara Hekimoglu Sen, Sureyya Guven, and Bennu Tunc Yasar, who collaborated to bring this innovative concept to life.Interested parties may learn more about Modelhane and its award-winning design at the dedicated page on the A' Design Awards website:About Podna ArchitectsPODNA is a beautiful journey that came to life as the common dream of three female friends and architects who worked together in the same office for a while, loved designing and producing projects together, and complemented each other in every aspect. The word meaning of PODNA - "Piece of Design and Architecture" emphasizes their attempt to treat design as an art, blending it with architecture to create unique and impactful projects. Podna Architects is based in Turkey.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. Their work often incorporates original innovations, elicits a strong emotional response, and makes a notable impact on the improvement of everyday life. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate a remarkable level of expertise, creativity, and professionalism in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category, based on criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, sustainable design practice, cultural relevance, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic consideration, design consistency, attention to detail, budget management, client satisfaction, design longevity, accessibility standards compliance, incorporation of technology, space optimization, project management skills, safety considerations, and adaptability of design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. It attracts a diverse range of participants, including visionaries, leading interior design agencies, innovative companies, renowned furniture manufacturers, and influential brands. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, interior industry professionals, journalists, academics, and designers. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance the world through the power of good design. The A' Design Award has been organized annually since 2008 and is now in its 16th year, welcoming entries from all countries and industries.To learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with your projects, please visit:

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.