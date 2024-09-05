Secluded Beauty In The Mountains By Te Yu Liu And Hui-Ching Chang Wins Silver In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Secluded Beauty in the Mountains

Te Yu Liu and Hui-Ching Chang's Secluded Beauty in the Mountains Recognized for Excellence in Interior Design by Prestigious A' Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The esteemed A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected design competitions , has announced Secluded Beauty in the Mountains by Te Yu Liu and Hui-Ching Chang as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Design category. This prestigious recognition underscores the exceptional quality and innovation of the design within the interior design industry.Secluded Beauty in the Mountains showcases the importance of thoughtful interior design in fostering communication and emotional connections among residents. By aligning with current trends and needs in the industry, such as incorporating functional facilities and artistic elements, this design demonstrates the practical benefits of well-executed interior spaces for users and stakeholders alike.The award-winning design stands out for its masterful use of Japanese aesthetics, seamlessly integrating the works of renowned ceramicist Mr. Liu Jung Hui. The carefully crafted common areas, including a sophisticated lobby with wooden grilles and a captivating lounge bar blending Kyoto and modern styles, create a serene sanctuary that allows residents to unwind and rejuvenate from the bustling urban life.This recognition from the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as an inspiration for Te Yu Liu and Hui-Ching Chang to continue pushing the boundaries of design excellence. The accolade motivates the team to further explore innovative solutions that enhance the living experience and contribute to the advancement of interior design standards and practices.Interested parties may learn more at:/ada-winner-design?ID=155459About Te Yu Liu and Hui-Ching ChangTe Yu Liu and Hui-Ching Chang, based in Taiwan, are dedicated to encouraging creativity and providing innovative design experiences. With each project, they strive to guide clients in the right direction and perspective, inviting them to appreciate the boundless potential of well-executed design. Their work consistently offers a fresh and captivating experience, showcasing their commitment to pushing the boundaries of interior design.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is bestowed upon designs that demonstrate the designer's exceptional understanding, skill, and ability to incorporate original innovations while eliciting a strong emotional response. This prestigious recognition is a testament to the designer's remarkable expertise, creativity, and impact on improving everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected international competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. The A' Design Award aims to recognize and celebrate remarkable achievements that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to creating a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

