Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners Inaugurates 300MW Zhong Neng Offshore Wind Farm In Taiwan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zhong Neng is the first offshore wind in Taiwan to be completed ahead of schedule. It is the second offshore wind farm completed in Taiwan this year by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, following the inauguration of the 600MW Changfang-Xidao.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a ceremony yesterday in Taipei, Taiwan, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (“CIP”) officially celebrated completion of the Zhong Neng offshore wind farm, a joint venture between CIP through its fund Copenhagen Infrastructure IV (“CI IV”) and China Steel Corporation (“CSC”).



Zhong Neng, located off the coast of Changhua County in Taiwan, is the first offshore wind farm in the country to be completed ahead of schedule and meets the highest localisation requirements in the history of Taiwan's offshore wind power sector. The project was constructed by a team led by Copenhagen Offshore Partners, CIP's exclusive offshore wind development partner, and the local Copenhagen Infrastructure Service Company, the global service provider to CIP.

Mads Skovgaard Andersen, Partner at CIP, commented:“We are very pleased to have successfully constructed Zhong Neng, together with our partner China Steel Corporation. The project was completed ahead of time and to the highest localisation requirements and is another example of how our investments make a meaningful contribution to the local energy transition, creating local growth and jobs and delivering healthy and stable returns for our investors.”

Zhong Neng received local content plan approval from the Taiwan government in November 2019, and the first turbines were installed in May 2024. Full grid connection is expected by year-end, and, once, fully commercially operational, Zhong Neng will provide clean energy to approximately 300,000 households and present a carbon reduction potential of approximately 550,000 tons annually.

“The completion of CIP's second offshore wind farm in Taiwan once again demonstrates our joint project execution capabilities to deliver a project that provides renewable, locally produced and affordable power. Much of the credit for this achievement goes to our local partners, the local supply chain and the skilled Zhong Neng project team. And I would like to congratulate all of them for reaching this milestone,” said Thomas Wibe Poulsen, Partner at CIP.

Since entering Taiwan in 2017, CIP has been committed to offshore wind in the country and has invested significantly in developing offshore wind projects, supply networks and fostering a strong industry ecosystem. CIP and other partners currently have three offshore wind projects in Taiwan with a combined capacity of approximately 1,400MW: Changfang-Xidao (600MW), Zhong Neng (300MW), and Fengmiao (500MW).

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world's largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. The funds managed by CIP focus on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, storage, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X.

CIP manages 12 funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 28 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from more than 160 international institutional investors. CIP has approximately 500 employees and 12 offices around the world. For more information, visit

